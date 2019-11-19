A Napa County jury acquitted a 36-year-old San Jose man of charges of felony battery against a sheriff's deputy, as well as misdemeanor domestic battery and disorderly conduct stemming from a 2018 incident in a Yountville bar.
The jury returned its verdict Monday following a four-day trial last week in Napa County Superior Court, said defense attorney Jess Raphael.
Soheil Mohsen was arrested on July 31, 2018 following a dispute at Pancha's that ended in a fight in the parking lot involving bar employees, then conflict with the sheriff's deputy who arrived in the middle of it, Raphael said.
During the trial, Mohsen's girlfriend testified that the alleged battery -- a push against a bar stool -- never happened, Raphael said.
Mohsen testified that he was the one being assaulted in the parking lot and knocked to the ground, Raphael said. The "assault" against the deputy was Mohsen attempting to cling to the deputy's feet for help, he said.
The deputy had to use a taser twice on Mohsen, but only because by then his client had been pushed beyond his emotional limits, Raphael said.
He also argued that the charge of battery on the bartender was a case of self-defense, he said.
Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley released a comment Tuesday, saying that “our office filed this case and by doing so evinced a belief that we could prove the crimes alleged beyond a reasonable doubt.
"We absolutely respect jury verdicts, both for guilt and for acquittal, and the criminal justice system. Each case is unique and we approach acquittals as opportunities to learn about the issues presented at trial and better understand community perspectives.”