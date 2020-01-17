SAN JOSE — Police in San Jose have arrested four suspects in connection with a human trafficking case.
Monica Dien Tien Ho, 47, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and pandering, Richard Yoo, 40, of San Jose, Kimberly Nguyen, 68, of Las Vegas, and Thu Thi Nguyen, 57, of San Jose were arrested on suspicion of pimping, pandering and maintaining a house of ill repute. Yoo was also arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for an assault with a deadly weapon where a firearm was used.
On Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department served two search warrants at suspected residential brothels located at 1901 S. King Road and at 5656 Silver Leaf Road.
Police identified the locations as brothels during a human trafficking investigation.
Six victims between the ages of 24 and 54 were also located during the investigation.