Like a lot of visitors, Lisa Tamaki said that after visiting the Valley for the first time, “I absolutely fell in love with Napa.”
“Someday I would love to move out there,” Tamaki recalled thinking.
Tamaki’s someday turned out to be sooner than she expected.
Come January, she should be moving — at least part time — into her future “forever” home in Napa.
Back in 2013, Tamaki was again visiting Napa from San Jose when she saw a brand new listing for a parcel on Big Ranch Road.
After finding the acre-sized property, located at 2094 Big Ranch Road, she was hooked.
“It’s so beautiful,” said Tamaki.
She found a real estate agent that afternoon and made an offer the next day over the phone.
“I felt it was meant to be,” Tamaki said. “It was just amazing,”
Living in San Jose, she’s surrounded by people and traffic, she said, adding that there’s no space. It gets old after a while. The idea of living in “the country” recalled her grandmother’s farm in Spokane, Washington, where her mother grew up.
She bought the lot thinking “when I retire, I’ll go up there and build my retirement home.”
Tamaki, who works in the technology industry, isn’t at retirement age, but she wanted to get a head start.
In November 2018, she broke ground on what is now two homes on the one parcel. One is for her, and the other is for her mother.
“I’m going to stay (in San Jose) Monday to Thursday and then Fridays after work, drive up and spend the weekends,” said Tamaki.
Her mother is moving to Napa to live full time.
This will be the first time either has lived in Napa Valley.
Tamaki grew up in Washington state. Her mother has lived in the same state for almost her entire life, except during World War II. The family is of Japanese ancestry, and when Tamaki’s mother was just 3 years old, the family was interned by the U.S. government during World War II in the Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming. After the war ended, she returned to Washington state.
After Tamaki’s father passed away, “I didn’t want my mom living by herself,” said Tamaki. That’s when she decided to build the two homes, one a main house and the other an ‘’in-law” cottage.
Both homes are prefabricated, built using sustainable materials. The home designer and builder is Stillwater Dwellings of Seattle.
Tamaki’s house will be two bedrooms and two baths, and totals 1,650 square feet. The “accessory” unit for her mother includes one bedroom and one bath, and totals 750 square feet.
Tamaki’s mother, June Tamaki, is also excited, said Tamaki.
“She absolutely fell in love” with the parcel, and Napa, as well.
“It’s a very unique spot,” Tamaki said of her parcel. Located just outside the city limits, just north of Trancas Street, it’s close to the hospital, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target and other services. “It’s the best of everything,” she said.
Eventually, Tamaki plans to get some chickens and goats to go with her three dogs.
Now that the two homes are almost done, she reflected on the process.
Over the past two years, “I’ve learned a lot about construction and building. I’ve never done a project like this before — and I’m a project manager. It’s been a very, very interesting process.”
The wait has been worth it, she said.
“I want this to be my forever house. This is it for me.”