Santa Rosa City Schools, teachers reach tentative deal on return-to-school plan

But for some, the introduction of a wholly new concept is muddying the already complex return to school waters.

"I'm full of way more questions than answers," Margie Bradylong, chairperson of the Maria Carrillo High School math department, said of some of the more prescriptive elements of the hybrid plan and some of the as-yet-unvetted details of the Learning House plan.

"Personally, as a teacher, when I look at the schedules, I don't know what good learning looks like," she said.

That said, Bradylong, who is a member of the union's executive committee, is in full support of the agreement now being voted on by teachers. And she's also in support of an accompanying resolution that asks the board of trustees to wait until Sonoma County has 14 consecutive days without a new virus infection before returning students and staff to the classroom.

"It's a 'This is what we would like,'" she said. "It's not a 'We won't go back,' but a 'Please heed our evidence and our desire.'"

"I cannot imagine the devastation if people were to get super sick or people were to die. The ramification of that makes me not able to breathe," she said.