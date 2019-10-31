SANTA ROSA — Cal Fire law enforcement officers fighting the Kincade Fire arrested a Santa Rosa man Wednesday on suspicion of starting a 3.5-acre wildland fire in Geyserville.
Andrew Craig Faulkner, 25, was found in the 13000 block of Rockpile Road in Geyserville around 6 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.
Faulkner was booked Wednesday morning into Sonoma County Jail under $50,000 bail on suspicion of felony arson of forest land, felony arson during a state of emergency and a misdemeanor count of burning lands of another. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court on Friday afternoon.
On Dec. 21, 2016, Faulkner was charged with felony burglary, vandalism of a church or other place of worship and vandalism causing damage of $5,000 or more two days earlier, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.
His mental competence was at issue as the case lingered in the court system and he eventually was sentenced to 36 months for felony burglary and vandalism of $5,000 or more on July 25, 2017.
Faulkner's probation was terminated unsuccessfully on Oct. 8, 2019, according to court records.