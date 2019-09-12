A 51-year-old mini-van driver from Santa Rosa was killed Wednesday night in a collision with a truck at the intersection of Tubbs Lane and Highway 128 outside Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. The CHP did not identify the deceased motorist, who died at the scene.
The CHP said a large water transport truck driven by a man from Middletown was northbound on Highway 128. For unknown reasons, the mini-van driver, who was westbound on Tubbs Lane, failed to stop at a stop sign.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The truck driver was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.
The roadway was closed for three hours.