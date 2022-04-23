 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Santa Rosa man reported missing is found dead in wrecked vehicle in rural Napa County

  • 0

A Santa Rosa man who was reported missing Friday was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that was found Saturday morning off a Napa County roadway, authorities reported.

Julio Medina Caach, 23, was found inside a vehicle that rolled into a ravine in the 3000 block of Monticello Road (Highway 121), according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery resulted from a missing person report that was filed with Santa Rosa Police, Wofford said. The sheriff’s office was told of Medina Caach’s disappearance at about 4:40 p.m., and learned that the person reportedly had been driving on Capell Valley or Monticello roads in Napa County. (It was not immediately known when Medina Caach was initially reported missing to Santa Rosa Police.)

Search and rescue volunteers with the sheriff’s office and the American Canyon Community Emergency Response Team, California Highway Patrol air operations, and a sheriff’s office drone operator joined forces to search the heavily wooded area, but were unable to find a person or vehicle before sunset Friday.

People are also reading…

The search resumed Saturday morning, and Medina Caach’s body and vehicle were found at about 8:30 a.m., according to Wofford.

CHP closed Monticello Road for more than an hour starting at about 10:35 a.m. while the vehicle was recovered from the crash site, according to the highway patrol’s online incident log.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News