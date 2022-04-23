Santa Rosa man reported missing is found dead in wrecked vehicle in rural Napa County

A Santa Rosa man who was reported missing Friday was found dead in the wreckage of a vehicle that was found Saturday morning off a Napa County roadway, authorities reported.
Julio Medina Caach, 23, was found inside a vehicle that rolled into a ravine in the 3000 block of Monticello Road (Highway 121), according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
The discovery resulted from a missing person report that was filed with Santa Rosa Police, Wofford said. The sheriff’s office was told of Medina Caach’s disappearance at about 4:40 p.m., and learned that the person reportedly had been driving on Capell Valley or Monticello roads in Napa County. (It was not immediately known when Medina Caach was initially reported missing to Santa Rosa Police.)
Search and rescue volunteers with the sheriff’s office and the American Canyon Community Emergency Response Team, California Highway Patrol air operations, and a sheriff’s office drone operator joined forces to search the heavily wooded area, but were unable to find a person or vehicle before sunset Friday.
The search resumed Saturday morning, and Medina Caach’s body and vehicle were found at about 8:30 a.m., according to Wofford.
CHP closed Monticello Road for more than an hour starting at about 10:35 a.m. while the vehicle was recovered from the crash site, according to the highway patrol’s online incident log.
