A Santa Rosa man was seriously hurt after his car veered off of the Oakville Grade and flipped over at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Juan Renteria Silva, 35, was driving west at an unknown speed in his 2017 Cadillac Escalade along Oakville Grade, west of Acacia Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol release. His car veered onto the north shoulder of the road, crashed into a dirt mound and turned over.
The car then crashed into a metal guard rail and stopped on all four wheels. Silva was trapped in his vehicle and extricated by Cal Fire from its Yountville station, according to the release. The road was shut for about an hour.
Silva was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.
.