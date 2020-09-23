Santa Rosa PD fined $32,000 over coronavirus outbreak, death of detective who lived in Napa County

A fourth penalty was related to the agency's failure to notify Cal/OSHA about three serious cases of the coronavirus among its staff, including Armer's, within the state-mandated eight hours of learning of those illnesses, Monterroza said.

Serious illnesses are defined as those that occur in the workplace and which send an employee to a hospital for something other than observation, Monterroza said.

Cal/OSHA began their investigation into Santa Rosa Police Department two weeks after Armer's death, when they learned of the work-related fatality through media reports, Monterroza said. The police department had failed to report her death to state regulators, according to Cal/OSHA.

By that point department leaders had already been racing to deal with a widening outbreak that strained the police force and prompted changes in how it deployed officers.

"This is something that we have not seen in over 100 years and this is really new to all of us, so we're all learning," Navarro said on April 1. "We're putting our best foot forward."