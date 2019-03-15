SANTA ROSA — Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday morning on westbound state Highway 12.
On Friday at 1:20 a.m., a citizen flagged down an officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department and reported there was a man lying unconscious on the westbound shoulder of the highway west of Middle Rincon Road.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said it appears a vehicle struck the man, but the vehicle fled the scene.
The incident closed down the westbound lanes of state Highway 12 for several hours.
Police reported Friday at 4:50 a.m. the lanes had reopened.
Investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a blue 2006 Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck.
The truck will be missing a front passenger headlight and front grill, police said.
Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description or witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police department at (707) 528-5222 or (707) 543-3636.