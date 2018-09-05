SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police are investigating what they believe to be a gang-related shooting from Tuesday evening that might be connected to an earlier stabbing.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Ninth Street, according to Santa Rosa police.
The officers were unable to find any suspects or victims, but they did discover bullets imbedded into the wall of a nearby business, police said.
Police believe the shooting is related to the stabbing of a man in Jacobs Park that happened at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
In that case, police were called to the park where they discovered the victim, a man in his mid 20s, suffering from at least one serious stab wound, police said.
He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Officers weren't able to find any suspects and investigators from the Gang Crimes and Violent Crimes teams were called in to take over the investigation, police said.
Police believe the stabbing victim was targeted and that both that attack and the later shooting are gang-related.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from both cases.
Anyone who may have witnessed either incident or has information that might help investigators is asked to call the Santa Rosa Gang Crimes Team at (707) 543-3670.
Witnesses can also call (707) 528-5222 and callers with information about possible gang crimes can leave an anonymous message at (707) 543-4264.