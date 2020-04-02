Santa Rosa police officer who died of COVID-19 remembered by colleagues, community

Police Chief Ray Navarro said relatives of Armer have asked that for now no information be released about the family.

Navarro said the loss of Armer, regarded by the SRPD as an in-the-line-of-duty death, "has been a very hard hit to our department."

Navarro said Armer was not only integral to the SRPD but was someone who "always made your day better.

"I just can't remember a day that I saw her when she didn't have a smile on her face," the chief said.

Armer's surname was Hernandez when she joined the SRPD as a civilian employee in 1999. As a field evidence technician, she would report to the scenes of crimes and traffic collisions to collect fingerprints, measurements and evidence essential to determining who was at fault, what had happened, if charges should be pursued, and against whom.

"If you needed her, she was there," said career officer Blaine Hunt, who retired from the SRPD in 2004 as a sergeant. He often worked alongside Armer and was forever impressed by her diligence.

"She was just a good person," Hunt said. "Easy going. She didn't let things get to her."