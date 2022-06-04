Sarah Dowling joins Napa Valley Register as copy editor

Sarah Dowling joined the Napa Valley Register this week as the paper’s new copy editor, responsible for firming up the paper’s language and daily print edition, editing letters to the editor, directing special sections and much more.

Before joining the Register, Dowling worked as editor of The Daily Democrat, Woodland’s daily newspaper. She started working as a reporter there in 2013, and initially covered Yolo County government, courts and education. After roughly a year and a half of reporting, Dowling was promoted to the second-in-command position of associate editor and became editor in March 2021.

Originally from Vallejo, Dowling first became involved in journalism through writing letters to the editor to the Vallejo Times-Herald. Dowling said she was invited to read her writing at a benefit breakfast after writing a piece about the Vallejo Symphony, which at the time performed in the Hogan High School auditorium. That opportunity encouraged her to dive deeper into journalism.

“I realized my writing can open doors for me; this is really cool,” Dowling said.

Dowling then attended Solano Community College and worked for the Solano Tempest student newspaper, then transferred to Sonoma State University, where she worked for SSUTV and earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies.

In her new role at the Register, Dowling hopes to use her experience coordinating with newspaper designers to elevate the print edition in new and creative ways.

