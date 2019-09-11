As of this week, reporter Sarah Klearman has joined the Napa Valley Register to cover the wine industry.
A graduate of Santa Clara University, Klearman has spent the last four years in the South Bay. She spent much of the last two years as a part of various editorial teams, including for the Palo Alto Weekly and the Weekly’s sibling digital publication, The Six Fifty.
Klearman, who is originally from Connecticut, has also worked at the New Canaan Advertiser, a weekly paper in her hometown, and was most recently part of the features department of the Cape Cod Times in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
You have free articles remaining.
In her reporting, Klearman will be focusing on the business of wine in Napa, covering vintners, growers, the wineries themselves and all things wine-related. She’ll also be producing feature stories, adding color to her coverage by looking closely at the communities and character behind the industry.
She looks forward to supplementing the Register’s existing coverage of the wine industry from other angles, and continuing to familiarize herself with the Napa Valley and its communities.
Klearman can be reached at sklearman@napanews.com and can be found on Twitter at @SarahKlearman. Her phone number is 707-256-2213.