Saturday drive in Napa County to collect protective equipment for healthcare workers

“Above all, we want to continue to stress that the more everyone follows the guidelines of stay at home, social distancing, and proper hygiene of washing hands is the pound of prevention we need to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said drive organizer and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio. “As the number of positive cases in Napa County grows, we all need to come together to help protect our healthcare providers who are making incredible sacrifices to care for each of us.”