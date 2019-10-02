Suscol Intertribal Council will host its 26th annual Pow Wow Saturday at Skyline Wilderness Park to honor ancestors, bring together area Native Americans and share traditions with the Napa Valley community.
Pow Wows originated as a way for Eastern tribes to come together and see who survived the winter, said Charlie Toledo, executive director of Suscol Intertribal Council. As time passed, Pow Wows became a time to see who had survived European invasions, she said.
The original 1992 Pow Wow at Napa Valley College was the first public gathering of Native Americans in more than 200 years, Toledo said.
Suscol Intertribal Council's Pow Wow is a place for regional Native Americans to meet people from other tribes and share their culture with non-Native Americans, Toledo said. There will be drumming, singing and dancing.
Food vendors will be selling dishes made with fry bread, a thick, tortilla-like bread that Toledo said dates back to times when the government gave Native Americans minimal ingredients to survive. The deep-fried bread can be made with just a few ingredients — lard, flour, baking soda — and can be served like a taco salad, with strawberries and whipped cream and more.
You have free articles remaining.
Vendors will sell drums, jewelry, purses, and goods made of leather and feathers. Most sellers are California Indians, she said.
The free event will be hosted at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Ave, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free, and will be provided at the park's western gate, ahead of the kiosk. Signs will mark the lot.
While the event is free, the Council asks for donations to help cover the cost of the $10,000 event, Toledo said.
To donate, go to suscolcouncil.org or visit their Napa office at 575 Lincoln Ave., #215. Appointments can be made by calling 707-256-3561 or emailing suscol@suscol.net. Donations will be accepted during the event.