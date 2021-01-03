Save the Family Farms makes wine-tasting pitch to Napa County

“Broader policy issues can be addressed at a later time, when there is more opportunity for full and robust public engagement,” Morrison said in an email.

Whether the Board of Supervisors wants to change that direction remains to be seen. Supervisor Belia Ramos at the Dec. 15 meeting asked that as a future agenda item, supervisors discuss whether they will entertain the group’s proposals.

“I personally would like to be able to give a reason of the board, not just of myself, to Save the Family Farms,” Ramos said.

Save the Family Farms has more than 100 members, consultant Terry Scott recently told supervisors on behalf of the group.

One objection arising to the Save the Family Farms goal is that some growers have paid millions of dollars to build wineries for the ability to hold tastings onsite. That raises issues of fairness in a competitive business, if small producers can avoid the requirement.

But Michelle Benvenuto of Winegrowers of Napa Valley told supervisors that the group supports the Save the Family Farms effort, with micro-wineries being complimentary to larger wineries.

“These small producers are an asset to the county,” said Benvenuto, whose group represents about 20 wineries and businesses.