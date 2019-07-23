Faced with the desire by owners of a historic inn to add more rooms to their 19th-century landmark – and resistance by neighbors determined to resist the spread of bed-and-breakfast inns in their community – Napa land-use officials have chosen a middle road.
Cedar Gables Inn, which has hosted vacationers at Coombs and Oak streets in Old Town Napa for a more than a quarter century, will be allowed to remodel its interior to add two more guest rooms to the existing nine.
The city Planning Commission on Thursday approved the project, a scaled-down version of a six-room expansion that aroused strong pushback from nearby homeowners when proposed this spring.
The decision – made before an audience of just four people at City Hall – marked a quiet ending to a debate that pitted Cedar Gables’ husband-and-wife owners Abhilash (John) Patel and Maria Eriksson against residents who argued that a growing number of B&Bs and Airbnb-style in-house hosts have worsened traffic and parking problems in the Napa Abajo-Fuller Park district, one of Napa’s oldest communities.
Their concerns led planners in April to reject a 15-room layout for the inn, but an appeal by the owners led the City Council to send the issue back to the commission to consider accepting a smaller expansion.
With the scope of Cedar Gables’ expansion pulled back, all five commissioners voted their support, which Paul Kelley calling the project “a reasonable compromise between neighbors’ concerns and the owners’ right to keep their property maintained and in working order.”
In seeking a higher room count, Patel and Eriksson argued an expansion and the resulting increase in revenue would help pay for long-term upgrades for the roof, leaded-glass windows and interior woodwork at the Edward Wilder Churchill House, a shingle-sided mansion built in 1895 at 486 Coombs St. The building had variously served as a boardinghouse, nurses’ residence and spa before its conversion to B&B use in 1993.
In the eyes of skeptics, however, such an increase amounted to converting Cedar Gables into a hotel instead of a modest inn. “Fifteen rooms is a hotel, and on that footprint, it’s clearly a situation where the owner is trying to fit a size-15 foot into a size-9 shoe,” Napa resident Lon Gallagher told planners in April, echoing other neighbors who feared overstressing surrounding streets.
The revised remodel appeared to satisfy most concerns by city planners, in particular by lightening the burden on street parking supplies. Unlike the original plan, the latest proposal will not require the use of any additional curbside vehicle slots, and will create two additional parking spaces on the property rather than four.
To create the additional rooms, Cedar Gables will remodel a tavern area and a breakfast room, with breakfast to be served inside an existing dining room. The new arrangement will involve about 1,000 square feet of the mansion’s 10,000-square-foot total, according to city senior planner Michael Allen.
No new hires are planned at Cedar Gables in connection with the added guest space, according to Scott Klingbeil, a principal at KG Planning Partners who is working with the inn owners on the project.
Cedar Gables is one of several B&B-related projects at historic Napa residences to stir debate over downtown quality of life – and the growth of tourism – in recent months.
A block west is the George E. Goodman Jr. House, an 1890 landmark whose owners in March gained city permits for a nine-room inn over strong objections from neighborhood residents. On Calistoga Avenue to the north, a proposal to expand the Thomas Earl House into a group retreat center – complete with two new and modern structures to join the main pre-Civil War home – triggered a lively discussion about architectural integrity and what foes called the intrusion of tourism into a residential area when the Planning Commission gave the project an early review in April.