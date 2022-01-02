Scaled-down and extended Napa Lighted Art festival on track to open in January

Napa slimmed down its first pandemic-era Lighted Art Festival and spread its schedule out over nearly two months for spectators’ safety, and those changes should allow the open-air downtown exhibition to return in mid-January as planned despite another surge in coronavirus cases, according to the parks department.

The festival’s long-delayed fourth edition is still on course to open Jan. 15 and remain on display nightly through March 13, according to the city’s recreation manager Katrina Gregory. A move away from animated projections onto buildings and toward a set of eight static outdoor-only light displays – as well an expansion of the viewing period from nine days to eight weeks, to spread out spectators over the greater part of winter – should allow the show to safely go on, she predicted.

“Thinking back to earlier this year, we knew there could still be uncertainty at this time of year,” she said of the revamped 2022 festival, which will include a fraction of the displays showcased each year since its debut in December 2017. “This is all sculpture art, where people can interact at their own pace. With this format, it lends itself more to our current environment.”

Art installations will be displayed during the festival from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and from 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sunday.

Organized by the city Parks and Recreation Department, the Lighted Art Festival has turned various downtown landmarks into giant canvases in light and video, crafted by artists from across the U.S. and as far afield as Great Britain, Germany and Italy. Highlights of the exhibition have included kaleidoscopic projections onto First Presbyterian Church and the Riverfront building; colorful animations developed by New Technology High School students; and interactive pieces like the “Angel of Freedom” that invited passers-by to stand among a glowing, seraphic halo and wings. (The installation by the OGE Group of Haifa, Israel will make a return engagement at the upcoming festival as one of four works by visiting artists.)

Two months after the most recent festival in January 2020, however, the global spread of the coronavirus halted triggered shelter-at-home orders across the U.S. and pushed the Lighted Art Festival – along with most other mass gatherings – into extended limbo. Napa canceled the event’s 2021 edition before refashioning it to eliminate indoor displays – hosted in past years at CIA at Copia, the Napa Valley College auditorium, and elsewhere – to keep spectators away from confined areas where COVID-19 might spread more readily.

Festival organizers have announced four of the 2022 festival pieces, including the returning “Angel” that will be shown at the First Street Napa shopping arcade. The other visiting artists who will be featured are:

- Lindsay Glatz and Curious Form of New Orleans, whose work “Cloud Swings” will be displayed at CIA at Copia

- Hybycozo of Los Angeles, who will exhibit “Lightforms” at Veterans Memorial Park

- Liquid PXL of Los Angeles, who will be represented by “Electric Dandelions” at Napa’s Riverfront

Lasers, projectors and imagination dress up downtown Napa during Lighted Art Festival Video, lasers and music are giving an artistic bend to Napa landmarks during the city's third Lighted Art Festival, which runs nightly through Jan. 19.

The remaining four festival sites are at Dwight Murray Plaza, the Brown Street pedestrian corridor, First Street Napa and the Goodman Library and will showcase the works of Napa artists, whose pieces remained under development as of this week.

Meet-the-artist gatherings with festival creators will take place on the event’s opening day Jan. 15. For dates, times and locations, visit Eventbrite.com and search NAPALIGHT.

During the festival, Veterans Park also will host a free one-hour vibraphone concert March 5, starting at 7 p.m.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.