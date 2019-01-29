Plans to replace a single-story cottage on Clay Street with a four-story commercial building have been significantly downsized, according to a new application submitted to the city in early January.
Instead of building a four-story, 12,000-square-foot building with eight to 10 commercial condos, a restaurant and retail space, the property owners now want to build two much smaller, two-story, detached mixed-use structures at 1330 Clay St.
“We had to scale back our last rendition of the project,” said owner Thomas Hodge of R&H Development.
Part of that had to do with the parking costs associated with the redevelopment.
Because of its downtown location, the Hodge parcel does not require on-premises parking for commercial uses. Its owners would instead pay into a city fund for a future garage.
However, in 2016, during the initial stages of the development, those parking fees rose significantly– from $7,500 to $23,000 for each parking space required by a downtown project.
After the family estimated it would cost an estimated $736,000 for that parking fee, they began to reconsider their options.
“The parking exemption fee was going to be a little too costly,” and not financially feasible, said Hodge in an interview on Wednesday. A smaller project is less expensive and easier to build, he said. Plus, two stories instead of four “is a better fit for the area,” he said.
The home is located between the former home the city leases for its water division and a tall building home to AT&T operations.
The Hodge family bought the 1,295-square-foot cottage in 2015 for approximately $460,000.
The new plan includes demolition of the home and the new construction of two detached mixed-use structures: a 1,725-square-foot office/retail space and a 2-bedroom, 2,910-square-foot “visitor accommodation unit.”
The visitor unit “provides occupants a unique option in comparison to the conventional visitor accommodation units in the surrounding area,” said the application.
That unit would include “spacious suites along with a lively living area, gourmet kitchen, outdoor courtyard, outdoor spa, lounge room and a fitness/wellness room.”
That unit is meant for small groups or families who want stay together in one place, said Hodge.
“We think it’s something that’s needed” for a family or small groups that want visitor accommodations in the downtown area, he said. “I don’t know of anything that’s like that in the core of downtown.”
Most of the other downtown hotels are standard hotel room sized, he said. “We just want to offer something that’s a little bit different.”
The family previously developed something similar recently in Calistoga that includes three visitor units, said Hodge. That project is now known as the Bungalows at Calistoga.
“That’s kind of how we got this idea,” he said.
The project is currently being reviewed by the city planning department.