School construction, repairs to continue in Napa during shutdown

Campuses have remained empty for a month and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Napa school district leaders are allowing planning, site work and construction to continue to prepare for the return of students to their classrooms.
A host of projects ranging from finishing new campuses to resurfacing athletic fields and installing kitchens will go on, after the Napa Valley Unified School District declared 17 such projects “essential public works” exempt from the shutdowns ordered by California and Napa County to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The projects cleared to continue include work at recently opened or rebuilt campuses including the Snow and Willow elementary schools, as well as planning for Napa Junction Elementary's relocation to Eucalyptus Drive in American Canyon and a multipurpose building to add capacity at American Canyon Middle School. Also remaining on track is the replacement of synthetic turf at school-owned sporting venues, including at Napa's Memorial Stadium and the district's three high schools.
The declaration, which NVUSD's board approved at its virtual meeting April 23, also declares essential a plan to add fencing to the McPherson, Shearer and Donaldson Way grade schools to give them a single entry point as a safety feature. It also calls for the continuation of various upgrades to campus technology, kitchens and other facilities.
Discussions about upgrading school infrastructure has continued in recent weeks, even with the Napa school district shutting down all classrooms since March 13 and switching to online instruction amid the pandemic and resulting orders to stay at home.
Since the closure of campuses, board members – meeting virtually due to social distancing rules – have approved selling the current Vintage Farm in north Napa to a housing developer and continued groundwork on improvements to American Canyon's junior high school.
How soon children and teachers might see the results of such work up close remains uncertain, with NVUSD having scrubbed all in-person classes through the originally scheduled end of the school year in June.
Napa education officials have not announced changes to the district's 2020-21 schedule, but Gov. Gavin Newsom last week suggested California may move to an earlier start to the next school year – possibly late July or early August, compared to NVUSD's typical mid-August opening – in part to make up for classroom time lost to the stay-home order.
