School construction, repairs to continue in Napa during shutdown

Discussions about upgrading school infrastructure has continued in recent weeks, even with the Napa school district shutting down all classrooms since March 13 and switching to online instruction amid the pandemic and resulting orders to stay at home.

Since the closure of campuses, board members – meeting virtually due to social distancing rules – have approved selling the current Vintage Farm in north Napa to a housing developer and continued groundwork on improvements to American Canyon's junior high school.

How soon children and teachers might see the results of such work up close remains uncertain, with NVUSD having scrubbed all in-person classes through the originally scheduled end of the school year in June.

Napa education officials have not announced changes to the district's 2020-21 schedule, but Gov. Gavin Newsom last week suggested California may move to an earlier start to the next school year – possibly late July or early August, compared to NVUSD's typical mid-August opening – in part to make up for classroom time lost to the stay-home order.