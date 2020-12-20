School districts balk at new COVID-19 worker safety regulations

The differences create conflicts in language. Under Cal/OSHA regulations, for example, a worksite must close for 14 days if three or more employees contract the virus. Under state health guidelines, a classroom with students acting as a cohort would have to close for 14 days if a single student or teacher tests positive for the virus. An entire school would revert to distance learning if multiple cohorts are affected or if 5% of students and staff test positive within 14 days.

School management groups will encourage the Department of Industrial Relations to incorporate public health guidelines as they apply to schools for closing and the post-quarantine return to schools, Preston said.

The public health guidelines permit schools to reopen 14 days after an outbreak without staff testing. Cal/OSHA requires testing all potentially exposed employees immediately and then again once each week until no new cases are detected in the workplace. This requirement runs contrary to the advice of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according a November 2020 report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy. "CDC does not recommend that people be tested again before leaving isolation because people who have recovered can test positive for several weeks without being infectious," the report said.