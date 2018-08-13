New superintendent's Entry Plan

Supt. Rosana Mucetti plans to hold a series of town hall meetings next month at Napa High (Sept. 24), American Canyon High School (Sept. 26), Vintage High School (Sept. 27), and Harvest Middle School (Sept. 28).

The meetings will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and include Spanish translation services.

She has produced an Entry Plan, available in both English and Spanish, about the challenges that lie ahead for the district, including funding, declining enrollment and a persistent achievement gap” for students whose first language is not English.

A link to the Entry Plan can be found on the district’s homepage, www.nvusd.k12.ca.us