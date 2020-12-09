Scott Sedgley sworn in as first new Napa mayor since 2005; Bernie Narvaez, Beth Painter join Council

A new phase in Napa's city government began Tuesday afternoon, with the swearing-in of its first new mayor in nearly 16 years and the debuts of two City Council members, including only the second Latino to hold the office.
During a half-hour ceremony in the council chamber — playing out before a bare-bones audience of mostly city staff amid the coronavirus pandemic — two-term Councilmember Scott Sedgley took the oath of office to succeed the retiring Jill Techel as mayor. The 68-year-old Sedgley, a longtime Napa city firefighter elected to the council in 2012, is the first newcomer to the city's top position since Techel was elected to the first of four terms in March 2005.
Also taking the oath of office were Beth Painter, elected last month to the council's 2nd District seat representing the city's west side, and Bernie Narvaez, who won the 4th District seat to represent central Napa.
While Narvaez, Painter and Sedgley recited the familiar promises to “bear true faith and allegiance” to the U.S. and California constitutions and “faithfully discharge the duties” of their offices, the unusually empty backdrop to their oaths made clear the once-in-a-lifetime challenge facing them — a pandemic that has choked off a recently booming economy and left numerous workers jobless, slashing city revenue as the coronavirus has spread to more than 3,700 people in the county and 15.1 million nationwide.
Since the arrival of COVID-19 forced the first social distancing orders in March, all city meetings not moved to the internet have been held behind closed doors, with residents required to follow them on streaming video or cable television. Thus, the only guests to witness the swearing-in ceremony, other than employees, were spouses of the new mayor and councilmembers.
With COVID-19 cases surging across Napa County and California — and new economic restrictions in force or imminent across the state — the newest mayor acknowledged the somber backdrop to a normally celebratory day, while holding out hope for better times after the crisis passes.
“We're in a tough spot as a nation, as a state and as a city,” said Sedgley after reciting his oath while standing six feet away from city Clerk Tiffany Carranza. “Normally (at the swearing-in) it's a packed house of family and friends, followed by cupcakes and punch; tonight it’s just us, and our plus-ones and a few staff. When we get through this we'll have a celebration; when the time is right we will have a party, a celebration for getting through the pandemic.”
“It is with great pride and great love that I pass the gavel to you,” Techel said as she handed the ceremonial instrument to her successor.
Two other gifts captured the mix of seriousness with occasional levity at the ceremony.
Painter, one of three women on the reshuffled council (along with Mary Luros and Liz Alessio, who are up for re-election in 2022), received from Techel’s vacated City Hall office a row of six hatchling-shaped bobbleheads named “Chicks Rule.” Then Luros presented her with another gift, for use rather than show.
“You’ve joined the city at a very difficult time,” Luros told her new colleague. “It won’t always be like this but while we are in pandemic, I have these city of Napa masks for you. Wear these with pride, and welcome to the team.”
Later, Painter, a land-use planner who has served on the city Planning Commission since 2015, promised to uphold collegiality and teamwork within the council and in Napa’s dealings with the federal government, state and nonprofit groups, especially with the local economy under strain during the pandemic. “The one word I kept repeating during my campaign is collaboration; that's how you get things done,” she said.
Narvaez, a former Marine who owns Narvaez Insurance Services in Napa, recalled that his first visit to the City Hall chamber five years to speak during the public-comment period led him to “a commitment to myself to someday be here” to represent his city. Like Painter, he pledged to foster a spirit of team-mindedness to deal not only with the COVID-19 emergency but also issues of equality in the city.
“Although we may disagree sometimes, I don't doubt your commitment to the community,” said Narvaez, who first ran for council in 2018 and later joined the city committee guiding the creation of a new general plan to govern Napa’s development through 2040.
The first person to declare his candidacy for Napa mayor, in January 2019, Sedgley won the immediate endorsement of Techel, who announced she would not seek a fifth term. He easily won a three-way contest on the Nov. 3 ballot with more than 59% of the vote, ahead of departing Councilmember Doris Gentry at 22% and first-time candidate Gerardo Martin with 19%.
Narvaez was selected in the 4th District over his challenger, the restaurateur Renee Cazares, by more than 69% of voters. He becomes Napa's first Latino council member since Alfredo Pedroza, who was elected with Sedgley in 2012 and served two years before then-Gov. Jerry Brown appointed him to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Painter’s 53% share of the 2nd District vote contest easily outpaced challengers Jim Hinton, David Campbell and Paul Stoddard.
Both new council members were chosen only by voters living in their respective districts, under the new area-based election system Napa adopted for the November ballot after a petition by the Napa County Progressive Alliance alleged that at-large voting for council seats violated California law by watering down the influence of Latino residents. Sedgley, like past mayors, was selected by voters from across the city.
