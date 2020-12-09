Scott Sedgley sworn in as first new Napa mayor since 2005; Bernie Narvaez, Beth Painter join Council

“It is with great pride and great love that I pass the gavel to you,” Techel said as she handed the ceremonial instrument to her successor.

Two other gifts captured the mix of seriousness with occasional levity at the ceremony.

Painter, one of three women on the reshuffled council (along with Mary Luros and Liz Alessio, who are up for re-election in 2022), received from Techel’s vacated City Hall office a row of six hatchling-shaped bobbleheads named “Chicks Rule.” Then Luros presented her with another gift, for use rather than show.

“You’ve joined the city at a very difficult time,” Luros told her new colleague. “It won’t always be like this but while we are in pandemic, I have these city of Napa masks for you. Wear these with pride, and welcome to the team.”

Later, Painter, a land-use planner who has served on the city Planning Commission since 2015, promised to uphold collegiality and teamwork within the council and in Napa’s dealings with the federal government, state and nonprofit groups, especially with the local economy under strain during the pandemic. “The one word I kept repeating during my campaign is collaboration; that's how you get things done,” she said.