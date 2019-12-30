Scouts will collect Christmas trees in Napa on Jan. 4

Napa Boy Scouts will collect discarded Christmas trees in the city on Jan. 4, according to Napa Recycling and Waste Services.
Please put your tree on the curb by 9 a.m. on that Saturday, though Napa Recycling asks that you do not set the trees out earlier in the week so as not to block the curbs and sidewalks.
Boy Scout Troop 7062 will be picking up discarded Christmas trees in American Canyon on Jan. 4.
The tree must be free of ornaments and decorations of all kinds.
Napa Recycling suggests a donation of $10 to the Scouts, though they ask that you not attach money or checks to the trees. The Scouts will come to your door. Please make checks payable to the Boy Scouts of America.
For those who cannot get the tree out by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Napa Recycling will pick up trees on normal service days starting Monday, Jan. 6. Trees must be free of decorations and trees taller than 8 feet must be cut in parts.
Wreaths, pumpkins and similar items should go in the compost cart.
Collected trees and other items will be turned into compost, mulch or fuel for renewable energy, Napa Recycling says.
Sean Scully's top 5 most memorable stories of 2019
We've done a lot of good work over the past year, so picking the most memorable can be tough, but here are the ones that stand out in my mind for various reasons.
We highlighted the stories of 10 Napa County residents who served their country in the military, with stories of courage and perseverance.
For the one-year anniversary of the Pathway Home shooting in Yountville, we examined what it meant to the community and survivors.
Reporter Courtney Teague took a deep dive into our housing crunch, looking at its effects on physical and mental health of area residents.
Our new reporter Sarah Klearman visited a darkened senior mobile home park amid a PG&E blackout this fall.
Reporter Jennifer Huffman explored how and why a black bear managed to wander unseen into downtown Napa.