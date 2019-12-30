You are the owner of this article.
Scouts will collect Christmas trees in Napa on Jan. 4

Christmas tree
Boaz Yunior Wibowo, Dreamstime.com

Napa Boy Scouts will collect discarded Christmas trees in the city on Jan. 4, according to Napa Recycling and Waste Services.

Please put your tree on the curb by 9 a.m. on that Saturday, though Napa Recycling asks that you do not set the trees out earlier in the week so as not to block the curbs and sidewalks.

The tree must be free of ornaments and decorations of all kinds.

Napa Recycling suggests a donation of $10  to the Scouts, though they ask that you not attach money or checks to the trees. The Scouts will come to your door. Please make checks payable to the Boy Scouts of America.

For those who cannot get the tree out by 9 a.m. on Saturday, Napa Recycling will pick up trees on normal service days starting Monday, Jan. 6. Trees must be free of decorations and trees taller than 8 feet must be cut in parts.

Wreaths, pumpkins and similar items should go in the compost cart.

Collected trees and other items will be turned into compost, mulch or fuel for renewable energy, Napa Recycling says.

​You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

