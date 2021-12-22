Search effort for Crystal McCarthy carried out Wednesday along Napa River

With the search for Crystal Lea McCarthy now in its second week, friends of the 37-year-old Napa woman missing since Dec. 13, along with volunteers, carried out another search on Wednesday.

About 20 searchers allied with the Facebook group Find Crystal Lea McCarthy met at 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Century Napa Valley movie theater at 195 Gasser Drive. The searchers split up into small groups to canvass the area and give out missing-person handbills to local businesses.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

McCarthy was reported missing on the morning of Dec. 14. The handbills state she was last seen at about 9 p.m. Dec. 13 on the Napa River Trail between Lincoln Avenue and Trancas Street, at the tail end of a heavy two-day rainstorm that dumped about 4 inches and more on much of the Napa Valley.

The group of searchers targeted the South Napa area near the Imola bridge because the Facebook group had received tips of possible sightings in the area, said Deanna Reister, a friend and former coworker of McCarthy.

Search efforts since her disappearance have included walks of the Napa River banks by detectives, a California Highway Patrol search on Dec. 16, and a Napa County Sheriff’s Office boat search on Sunday from Kennedy Park north to downtown.

Police reported earlier that McCarthy’s boyfriend Drew Wright told officers he had last seen and talked to her the night of Dec. 13 and that he worked that evening and learned she was not home on his return just after midnight.

A roommate of McCarthy and Wright was home that night and spoke with McCarthy just before 9 p.m., when she asked about an umbrella, Napa Police said on Saturday. At 10:30 p.m., the roommate received a food order placed by McCarthy, but assumed she was in her bedroom.

Wright, who was among the group searching for McCarthy on Wednesday, said he searched the area the next morning and found McCarthy’s umbrella and boots on the western bank of the Napa River, near their home.

Detectives have reported no activity on her bank accounts since her disappearance, and McCarthy’s cellphone was left at her house. Wright said it was not abnormal for McCarthy to leave without her phone.

Also on Tuesday, Napa Police released new details about McCarthy’s possible whereabouts on Dec. 13 before her disappearance, under the Lincoln Avenue bridge near their home, the department said.

According to Sgt. Pete Piersig, McCarthy was observed at about 10:34 p.m. on a security video at a nearby 7-Eleven store, with a homeless man who had recently been released from jail. She was seen in the video purchasing alcohol, a detail Piersig said was consistent with what her boyfriend Wright believed she was doing, Piersig said in an email about the encounter.

Police initially were informed that McCarthy had befriended a homeless woman and had brought food and beverages to her and others in the past, but follow-up conversations revealed she also was a friend of the homeless man, who Piersig said is not suspected of any criminal activities.

The nearest 7-Eleven at the corner of the Silverado Trail and Lincoln is east of the home shared by McCarthy, Wright and their flatmate. On Wednesday police released the last known photo of McCarthy at the 7-11, taken at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

“We suspect she went in the rushing river based on the proximity of her personal belongings, but it is entirely possible she walked away or was taken away,” wrote Piersig. “Since we can’t rule out that she met foul play, we will continue to investigate.”

Wright said the homeless man told him he met McCarthy while walking on the bridge to the 7-11 that night and they started up a conversation. According to Wright, the man said that he and McCarthy picked up alcohol at the store and then drank it underneath the bridge. He told Wright he went to get more alcohol and when he came back McCarthy was gone.

Wright said he thinks the Napa police department detectives are doing the best they can with little evidence.

Napa police detective Brandt Keown said the department isn’t considering foul play at this point, given the information they have, and that the homeless man has been cooperative and forthcoming in interviews with police.

Wright and several of McCarthy’s friends said McCarthy is a very friendly person who could strike up a conversation with anyone. Wright added McCarthy is an “amazing social butterfly and one of the bubbliest people I know,” and that they have a great relationship.

“She’d talk to anybody; she didn’t really have much of a filter for dangerous people, potentially at least,” Wright said.

McCarthy is described as 5 feet and 4 or 5 inches, weighing 155 pounds with red-orange hair and green-hazel eyes. She was described as wearing a blue hooded jacket and black pants, and does not have a vehicle.

The Facebook group Find Crystal Lea McCarthy can be viewed at facebook.com/FindCrystalLea, and information can be sent to FindCrystalLea@gmail.com. Anyone with information is asked to contact Napa Police Detective Brandt Keown at 707-257-9592 or bkeown@cityofnapa.org, or Drew Wright at 707-225-4193.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Howard Yune Public Safety Reporter Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World. Follow Howard Yune Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today