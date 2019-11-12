The Napa County Sheriff's Office said it launched a search Monday afternoon for a Solano County man whose boat was found floating near the middle of Lake Berryessa.
The search continued Tuesday, with the Sheriff's Office deploying its dive team and conducting an air search with the help of the California Highway Patrol and others, said Henry Wofford, a sheriff's office spokesperson.
You have free articles remaining.
The missing man was identified as Eddie Lee Wroten, 48, of Solano County, Wofford said.
Wroten's boat was discovered overturned Monday afternoon, said Wofford. He said he did not know the location or who first spotted the boat.