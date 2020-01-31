Crystal’s riding shotgun. Peering out the window into the pre-dawn darkness of 5:45 a.m., she gives the rundown of spots where she’s slept, smoked or ridden her skateboard.
There’s the now-fenced-off lot near a grocery store and the “dog cages” (street grates that exude heat) where she’s “stayed a few nights.” Then there’s the steep parking garage ramp in downtown where she says she’s afraid to ride her board. And the park where she was caught smoking weed by the “nice cop” who asked her to snuff it out.
It’s a brisk morning in January, and Crystal’s leading a group at Napa’s point-in-time homeless count. The nationwide annual outing provides an estimate of how many people are experiencing homelessness – living in a shelter, tent, automobile or the streets -- in Napa at that given moment.
Counties are required to report the data to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development every two years, and it informs the amount of federal funding they receive from the agency. Napa opts to do it annually.
The number of people counted during this single roughly four-hour period will also influence the amount of emergency homeless funding each jurisdiction receives from the state’s coffers. California distributed $500 million in 2018 and $650 million last year. Governor Gavin Newsom requested the Legislature allocate $750 million this year to fight growing homelessness but, according to reporting from the Fresno Bee, it remains unclear how that allocation will be tied to the point-in-time count.
Napa had 323 homeless individuals last year, according to the PIT count, and 322 the year prior. Data for this year’s count, conducted Thursday, won’t be available for at least a few months, according to county officials.
“Some people love the PIT count, some people hate it,” said Emma Moyer, Napa County’s Homeless Programs manager. “It’s not super accurate but it’s a good indicator of a baseline number.”
PIT counts use the federal definition of homelessness, which excludes people living “doubled-up,” a term to describe crashing with family or friends, as well as those who may just be paying nightly for cheap lodging. Advocates say this almost certainly undercounts the actual number.
This year marks the first time Napa County has contracted the work out to Applied Survey Research, a firm that handles the PIT counts in almost all Bay Area counties. The new approach relies on an observational count and assigns groups to census tracts to ensure most, if not all, corners of the county are methodically covered.
“The blitz method where we go everywhere allows us to comfortably say that we looked in as many places as possible to find out where individuals experiencing homeliness may have been,” John Connery, ASR’s project manager, said.
Approximately 47 people were responsible for counting all of Napa’s homeless Thursday. They convened at 5 a.m. at Napa’s South Shelter where, armed with coffee, home-cooked muffins and county census maps, they were instructed on how the morning would go.
Those present were a mix of county staff, employees from local service providers, Napa Police Department Outreach and resident volunteers. They were divided into 12 groups and assigned two to three census tracts each. Led by a peer leader like Crystal – someone who is currently or formerly experienced homelessness – the team would set out to their respective geographies and canvas the area by car and foot.
Any person they see who they believe to be homeless is catalogued, but the groups are told to avoid approaching the people they encounter. Instead, their gender, approximate age and type of housing – tent, RV, van, car or street – is denoted on the bubble sheet printout each group carries.
Later, many of those same peer guides along with outreach workers and shelter staff will go back into the field to gather qualitative data, Connery explained. They will spend a few weeks gathering information on topics like health, shelter use, and demographic details.
Without census tracts as a guide, it’s easy to default into “hot zones,” areas outreach workers knew already had populations of homeless individuals. Participants used to approach the people they encountered and embark on a series of questions.
“We had people saying to us ‘would you go knock on the door of a housed person first thing in the morning and ask them these questions?’” recalled Moyer, who described the old approach as “way behind” relative to Napa’s peers in the region.
Crystal was born in Napa, but she spent most of her life bouncing around between foster families all over Northern California before making her way back to her hometown. She spent about five years living on the streets, she says, and, at one point, was incarcerated.
With a quick smile, bright blue eyes and a talkative streak, Crystal’s bubbliness animates the entire morning. She talks about the Oreo birthday cake her boyfriend bought her on her most recent birthday, says she wants to buy a car with back-up mirrors and loves Earl Grey tea because it’s “so aromatic.”
But even though she’s no longer experiencing homelessness, Crystal’s life isn’t so simple. She says the couple lost their home in September and now live in a trailer. She recalls being diagnosed with “mental health problems” at a young age, and she says they often manifest as anger outbursts. A few have gotten her into some trouble – once with a roommate, once with a coffee shop barista, maybe more she didn’t share.
When she’s in-between places, Crystal avoids Napa’s shelters. She had something stolen from under her pillow once, she says, so she’d prefer to stay away if she can.
Crystal finding outlets, though. Her favorite is studying photography at the Napa Valley College. “I’m trying to go pro,” she said. Her phone’s camera roll is filled with shots.
Today, her outlet is serving as a peer guide for the PIT count. Paired with a group, she uses her own experience to help identify where individuals may be living and discern who is and isn’t experiencing homelessness. She’s paid $15 dollars an hour in cash for her work, which she says she’ll likely use for a new pair of paints and some groceries.
“We heard a few times as folks got back that they found people who without the guides they would never have noticed, they would not have been able to find those locations,” Connery said.
To go through Napa as a housed individual is to never see the oft-hidden subculture that exists among the city’s homeless population. Crystal points out how people living in cars won’t leave shoes outside because they’re afraid they could get stolen, but they may leave a plastic bin of non-essentials; how a van with curtains drawn or items piled high in the windows is likely to be someone's home; where an encampment used to be and how to discern if a tent is sleeping one or two people; and even where all the public bathrooms are throughout the city, and which Starbucks location is friendlier to the homeless.
California’s been singled out for its jarring homeless statistics. Federal data says it accounts for almost 25 percent of the nation's total. As the problem deepens across the state, so too does the fight for each county’s slice of the proverbial funding pie. Getting an accurate number, then, becomes all the more important.
According to the Department of Education, which includes children living “doubled up” or in temporary lodging in their homeless numbers, 246,000 California students were homeless in 2018. California’s official HUD statistic, fed by PIT counts around the state, put the number only at 129,972.
The glaring discrepancy is undeniable.
“We don’t ever feel that we're going to get 100 percent of the population that’s experiencing homelessness, but we do feel like we do as good of a job as possible … We think of our number as representing the bare minimum at this one point in time,” Connery said.