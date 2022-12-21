 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Season of Giving: Loving Animals Providing Smiles brings comfort to Napa Valley

From the Season of Giving: Profiles of Napa Valley nonprofits making a difference in our community series
  • Updated
  • 0

Those who encounter the traveling trio of Benson, Miss Reno and Elsa might think they’ve just met three well-trained, adorable dogs.

Yet these are no ordinary pets.

This bulldog, Keeshond and Great Pyrenees are certified therapy animals. They’re just one set of teams from a Napa-based nonprofit called Loving Animals Providing Smiles.

“We create smiles by connecting volunteers and their certified therapy pets with children, teens and seniors,” to share “unconditional love with young and old,” said Marilane Bergfelt, LAPS president and co-founder.

More specifically, Loving Animals Providing Smiles (LAPS) provides “safe, high-quality, effective and enriching in-person animal-assisted interactions for vulnerable groups,” said its website.

That can include children with emotional or learning difficulties, incarcerated teens, memory care and assisted-living residents, and patients in skilled nursing facilities.

Each LAPS volunteer bringing a pet into service attends a six-week training class to develop true therapy team skills. The team is tested “to meet the highest standards” and mentored for three months.

The COVID pandemic was one of the biggest challenges the nonprofit (celebrating its 20th year) has endured.

Before the pandemic, the group had a solid 35 to 40 human/animal interaction teams, said Bergfelt.

Today, that number is about 10, she said.

“We lost a lot of long time volunteers,” the nonprofit president explained. Some of those volunteers weren’t ready to restart socializing for health reasons and others moved away from Napa. Some of the animals, such as a small group of miniatures horses were relocated outside of the county. Other pets passed away.

“But the people who are here now have really great ideas and enthusiasm,” Bergfelt said. “Allowing those voices to be heard and listening to what they want to do — and do it well,” is their focus.

Gwenn McKenzie has been a volunteer with LAPS for 15 years.

“Any type of pet can do this,” McKenzie said. All it takes is the right pet/owner team — and the commitment to the training.

Members receive a lot of support, the volunteer noted.

“We help give them that confidence that they can be successful at this,” said McKenzie.

While LAPS could not visit many local schools, homes or care facilities, the group kept busy during COVID with a different kind of project.

“We created cards,” Bergfelt explained. “A lot of cards.”

Cards of encouragement. Thinking of you cards. Motivational cards and messages.

Every six weeks or so, the group would assemble a package of those cards, along with animal photographs, to drop off at different facilities in the community.

During COVID, humans were wearing masks much of the time, so LAPS volunteers also trained their dogs to get used to seeing people with their faces covered up. They practiced hand signals and eye cues.

Working outside with pretend “clients” LAPS volunteers also helped their dogs get familiarized with seeing people using equipment such as walkers and scooters.

“Some of those dogs hadn’t been around them for a while,” Bergfelt noted.

Another training exercise included acclimating animals to the smell/sound of hand sanitizer gel or spray and the texture and smell of sanitary gloves.

Before the pandemic, LAPS animal volunteers were cleaned with pet wipes before each visit. Now, the dogs are cleaned both before AND after, Bergfelt added.

For a time, LAPS animals used to include miniature horses. However, after the horse owners moved and could no longer easily travel to Napa, LAPS helped that family start a sister organization called Mini Hooves Providing Smiles.

This holiday season LAPS is one of 72 nonprofits featured in the 2022 CanDo Give!Guide Napa Valley. Loving Animals Providing Smiles can be found in the “Youth & Seniors” category instead of the “Animals” category.

“We use pets to provide a service but the service we provide is to people, not to animals,” Bergfelt explained.

With 2023 right around the corner, the nonprofit is already hoping to add more schools and other facilities to their visit roster.

After 20 years of visits, “You get attached to the people, staff and kids,” that LAPS has met, she said.

“We’re just really happy to be back,” putting smiles on faces.

“The connection is kind of magic on a lot of different levels,” said McKenzie. “And the animal is a big part of that equation.”

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, so it’s important to be prepared for the time, energy, and costs involved.
Season of Giving

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 707-256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0 Comments

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

