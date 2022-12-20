Season of Giving: Mariposa and Bridging Brothers empower Napa County youth

Mariposa, which works to strengthen girls' self-worth and help them set goals, is in high demand with chapters across 10 Napa Valley Unified School District campuses and plans to open at another three. Building Brothers, the boys-focused program, is currently in one school but is looking to expand.

Both are run out of the Napa County Office of Education.

Program coordinator Vanessa Rubio began working with Mariposa five years ago as a program assistant, and knew right away it was an organization she was interested in leading.

“I just remember being introduced to mentors at the time that looked like me and came from very similar background as me. They offered such different perspectives that I wouldn’t normally get at home,” said Rubio, who was enrolled at a similar program at Redwood Middle School. “I see such a high need to continue to uplift the next generation of leaders.”

The majority of students enrolled in Mariposa and Bridging Brothers are Latino. Each group is led by a program coach who looks like the students and has similar life experiences. Latino coaches and other coaches of color work with students to help them identify educational, career and financial aspirations and goals.

Rubio says parents often come to her and note the positive influence the program has on their children.

“For me, that’s the most inspiring part, hearing back from parents, saying, ‘You’ve really changed my child’s life,’ and ‘You’ve really helped with the development of my kid,’“ she said.

Around the time Allison Cisneros Cuevas was entering middle school, she heard about Mariposa from her friends' older sisters.

“I decided to sign up out of curiosity and just try it out for the year…I really ended up enjoying it so I decided to come back,” said Cisneros Cuevas, now a junior at Napa High School and in her sixth year in the Mariposa program.

Another Napa High junior, Perla Maciel Serrano, learned about the program a few years ago from a friend who had described it to her as a female empowerment group.

“I feel like, when I step into the room, I’m just stepping into a big group of friends, people I can talk to about anything,” said Maciel Serrano. “Mariposa truly helped me through such a hard time in my life. I am so grateful for the program because I feel like it came exactly at the right time in my life.”

Mariposa and Bridging Brothers Mariposa and Bridging Brothers operate in schools across the Napa Valley Unified School District. For more information about coaching and mentorship opportunities, call 707-265-2795 or email program coordinator Vanessa Rubio at vrubio@napacoe.org. To donate, please visit candogiveguide.org/nonprofits/mariposa-program-napa-county-office-of-education/ or napacoe.org/mariposa/.

The organization is a way for young women to form lasting bonds with peers and mentors, they say.

“Just know that any coach you end up getting, they, at the end of the year, (will become) very important to you as a person,” said Cisneros Cuevas. “You know that you’ll be able to at least have someone in the community you can go to if you need help with anything.”

Mariposa’s success led to the creation of Bridging Brothers, founded in 2015, which Rubio also oversees. Though currently operating only at Camille Creek Community School, at one point there were as many as five program chapters.

Alonso Medrano has facilitated the Camille Creek Bridging Brothers class for the past three years. While Medrano has to balance coaching his students with his full-time job as the school's bilingual intervention coordinator, he understands the importance of the class.

“The young men’s group is a safe place for all our male-identifying students where they are supported, challenged and respected,” Medrano said. “I feel an immense responsibility to create and maintain a safe space for our young men on campus.”

Bridging Brothers explores topics that include societal pressures and toxic masculinity, and helps male youth to develop skills to break these cycles without devaluing familial norms and expectations.

“Knowledge, empowerment and healing become by-products of such a group being held in our community,” said Medrano.

Program coordinator Rubio said it has been difficult to grow Bridging Brothers in the same way she has been able to expand Mariposa, in large part because female volunteer coaches are easier to recruit than male coaches.

“We would love for it to operate the same way (as Mariposa) but it is really difficult to find males who are willing to dedicate their time to (Bridging Brothers),” Rubio said. “I think with some support and knowledge of the community, this would be really helpful to expand the program.”

Just as Rubio was inspired to work at Mariposa because she found a similar program helpful as a young teen, Mariposa student Maciel Serrano would like to give back and hasn’t ruled the idea of returning to the program in a different capacity.

“I would love to give back to the program that gave so much to me and guide other girls in a good path” said Maciel Serrano. “I would love to be able to do the things Vanessa (Rubio) does, like be successful, and not only be successful with myself, but also push others to be successful too.“

Rubio is working hard to expand the program. “We’re at capacity because I’m the only full-time employee for the actual program," she said. "Funding is a really big need. If we had more funding, we could provide more spaces and more groups.”

In January, Mariposa will expand to Unidos Middle School and Shearer Elementary School (the first program for girls of that age group) and will expand the Bridging Brothers program to American Canyon Middle School.