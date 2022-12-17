Season of Giving: Molly's Angels offers support for seniors living independently in Napa County

If Niki Dwyer and her husband Tom win the lottery, the first thing they plan to do is give a chunk of their winnings to Molly’s Angels.

Molly’s Angels is a nonprofit organization that was founded by Napa restaurant owner Molly Banz in 1999. What started as an idea to bring community members together is now an organization that provides free transportation for seniors and the disabled as well as other support services that help senior citizens live independently.

The Dwyers — Tom is 85 and Niki is 77 — moved from Vallejo to Napa in 2019. When Tom Dwyer stopped driving in 2015 for health reasons, his wife took over. But soon enough came a point when she was unable to drive as well.

At the time of their move, Tom Dwyer had an ulcer on his leg and needed to be seen regularly at a Kaiser Permanente wound clinic in Napa, but the couple soon realized the wound would need to be treated by a vascular surgeon back in Vallejo.

They became reliant upon their son and daughter-in-law in Vallejo, both of whom work, to drive them the 40ish minutes to and from their various medical appointments.

“They took us for quite a while. In fact, when I broke my hip, they gave up their Hawaiian vacation and took me back and forth to the different doctors,” said Niki Dwyer.

Luckily, it was not too long after they moved to Napa when the Dwyers were given a pamphlet advertising Molly’s Angels.

“It was wonderful because they came right to the door and I was concerned because Tom couldn’t walk,” she said.

Between Niki Dwyer’s physical therapy and x-rays and Tom Dwyer’s vascular surgeon appointments, she estimates there was a time when the two of them needed to see doctors five days a week.

“I really don’t know what we would have done without (Molly’s),” she said.

Even when they didn't need a ride to the doctor the couple would receive regular check-in calls from the organization. She said the sense of community and security that Molly’s Angels provides is invaluable.

“We got to know them very well and they are so fantastic. I can’t say enough. I mean, if we won the lottery, we sure as heck would give them a really big donation, because they have wonderful people,” she said.

Donations are important, said Olivia Dodd, the organization's interim executive director. The money is used to expand existing programs as well as for recruitment and retention. But volunteers keep the organization running.

“The only way Molly’s is able to operate in the way that we’re able to serve hundreds of clients we serve every year is through volunteers,” said Dodd.

Volunteers can drive clients to medical appointments or deliver groceries to seniors. For volunteers not looking to drive, there are opportunities to talk with clients through the Hello Molly! Care Calls program.

“There’s a huge need for that as well, for people to just check in on their neighbors and see how they’re doing — for many seniors who aren’t able to get out and don’t have family in the area, it's literally their lifeline to the outside world,” said Dodd.

