Season of Giving: Moving Forward Towards Independence helps Napa's neurodivergent adults live a full life

Neurodivergent people often face difficulty adjusting to the rules and strictures of society.

Moving Forward Towards Independence, a Napa independent living nonprofit started by parents of neurodivergent adults about 24 years ago, aims to help such people by giving them social, vocational and independent living skills while at the same time providing necessary support.

Cecily Akwari, executive director of MFTI, said one of the main draws of the organization is a main campus that’s set up similarly to a college dormitory — there are currently 39 residents, along with a staff of 24 — and that offers a comparable sense of responsibility-building and community.

“Like where people go into college and they need to learn those independent skills, how to talk, how to get up on time, how to get a job, be accountable, have some level of autonomy,” Akwari said. “That’s what we provide for individuals here.”

Marita Musante, the board president of MFTI, is also the parent of Elliott Musante, a resident of the program. Musante said she and her husband raised their son in Eureka and he stayed in a high school until he was 22 years old, the cutoff age for schools providing special education services.

With no clear next step, the Musantes started looking into independent living programs. They found MFTI in Napa, and to try it out, Elliott had a few overnight stays there, followed by a few multi-night stays, Musante said. But the parents were having a difficult time making the decision to have him stay with the organization because they felt strange not having Elliott with them.

That changed when Rhonda Daniels, then the program director, convinced the parents that Elliott would learn important skills as a resident, Musante said.

And, she added, MFTI has been tremendously beneficial to Elliott since he’s been there, and has contributed to giving him experiences — good and bad — Musante never thought he’d have, such as romantic relationships and roommate arrangements going awry.

“It was an odd decision; it was very hard to make,” she said. “... It’s really scary. But since he’s been there, it’s just been heaven. He’s had girlfriend troubles, he’s had a job, he’s learned all these skills like laundry and cooking, and it’s just we thought that we gave him lots of responsibility at home, but as a parent you just don’t realize necessarily how much more your child can do.”

With other family members in the Bay Area, the Musantes decided to move to Napa as well; Elliott often visits on weekends, she said.

Currently, Musante added, the only issue they’re having is that Elliott isn’t employed, and he loves working. She attributed that to the COVID-19 pandemic — Elliot previously assembled dog bowls for Lixit Corp. through a Napa Valley PSI work program, but the job was a casualty of pandemic-era cuts — and passage of California Senate Bill 639, which required the development of a plan to phase out the practice of paying workers with disabilities less than minimum wage through a certificate program.

“There’s no small business that can pay my son $15 an hour at the rate at which he works, and survive,” Musante said. “And he doesn’t need $15 an hour, he needs something meaningful to do.”

As part of its training, MFTI does work directly with its residents on employment. Barbara Montaldo, community resource specialist for MFTI, is tasked with connecting the residents to vocational employment programs, and assists them in all the aspects of finding volunteer work and paid jobs.

Montaldo noted that this includes working with the residents to build résumés and envisioning what they’d like to do. Of course, that also involves attempting to find job coaches to train the residents and break down what each job entails.

“They’re great workers, they’re hard workers, they’re dependable. They want to be there,” she said. “They just need a little bit more training, and that’s it.”

About half the residents are employed in some form, Montaldo said. Many work in grocery or retail stores, and some work in the hospitality industry.

Akwari, the executive director, noted that MFTI offers its residents about 10 to 14 classes a week. Those include classes for health and safety, exercise, cooking and an upcoming dating and relationship class, among many others.

Residents also regularly go on outings into the greater community — to see the Napa Valley College production of “Beauty and the Beast,” for example, or Napa Porchfest, or Golden State Warriors basketball games in San Francisco.

“Socialization is very big for us because we realize that’s important for mental health,” Akwari said. “And the parents love it. If you had a neurodivergent child 30 years ago, you would have been told to put them away somewhere, a group home or something. And to see that people are meeting goals and preparing their own food, doing their own laundry, getting up and going to work, even if it’s part time, and having dynamic relationships has really been great.”

“A lot of our parents who have now gotten older feel a sense of relief because they know their child will have a certain skill set and some support, even in their absence in the future,” Akwari added.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Moving Forward Towards Independence

68 Coombs St. (Building B), Napa

707-259-1125

For more information or to donate, visit moving-forward.org/donate

