Season of Giving: Napa CART teaches emergency preparedness to keep animas safe during disasters

The Napa Community Animal Response Team was developed to protect animals during increasingly regular wildfires and other natural disasters.

Napa CART was founded by veterinarian and former director of the Center for Equine Health at UC Davis, Claudia Sonder in 2016. The need for such a program locally was sparked by the 2015 Valley Fire. As the fire spread through Lake County, volunteers from Butte County’s North Valley Animal Disaster Group stepped in to assist animals.

“We realized that we needed to come up with a plan for Napa County to be prepared to respond to the needs of animals and their owners during similar events (when) they should happen here,” said CART Vice President Saanen Kerson.

CART works under the direction of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and is only activated when there is a natural disaster such as a flood, fire or earthquake.

During the 2017 fires, Napa resident Lauren Reichel found herself in a worrisome situation. The fires were unpredictable and she didn’t have a plan to quickly evacuate her horse and two donkeys. She reached out to CART which sent volunteers who were able to transport the animals to a safe location.

Reichel’s property was spared from the fire, but at the time it was too close and too unpredictable to risk leaving her animals.

“Being evacuated with the animals during that time was stressful… (it was) so helpful to have medical care for (the animals) and a place for them to be safe if the fires did change direction,” she said.

Following the fire, Reichel said she got a trailer and an evacuation plan for herself and for her animals.

“That preparedness is useful both for me personally… and because me taking care of my own animals’ evacuation needs makes it more likely I can help my neighbors and the Napa CART team can help somebody else,” she said.

Since 2017, Reichel has volunteered at the animal evacuation site and more recently has been working with the CART hotline team to help train other volunteers to calmly help people safely evacuate their pets in emergencies.

When not activated, CART staff keep busy with training sessions, ensuring the 160 volunteers are prepared when the next emergency does arise. Given the unpredictable nature of disasters, the CART team makes sure they have multiple contingency plans in place.

“As we have learned in events we have been activated (for), obviously, there are times when there are road closures, lack of access to certain areas. So we need to be able to have volunteers responding in all directions,” said Kerson.

The CART team has some suggestions for pet owners who want to better-prepare themselves for emergencies.

For smaller, indoor animals such as dogs and cats, Kerson recommends pets be microchipped and always wear a collar with an identification tag with up-to-date contact information. She suggests pet owners have carriers for each animal with contact information.

For anxious companion animals who are not fond of cars and carriers, she notes it can be especially helpful to have the animal practice going into the carrier and taking short car rides on a regular basis.

“Make sure you have the pets’ typical food easily available to pack up and take with you, and also medications,” said Kerson. “It’s really helpful… to also have leashes, bowls, all the things that your pets might need, have it ready to go (along with) an information sheet for each pet with a picture of you with the pet.”

For larger animals, Kerson recommends having information pages with photos and the animal’s pertinent health and personality information laminated and displayed by each animal’s stable. This way, if the animals are unable to be evacuated, when safe, volunteers can travel to the address and provide shelter-in-place care.

Both Kerson and Reichel have been impressed with the ways in which the community has worked together during previous wildfires.

Kerson points to the fires in 2017 and 2020 as being the most challenging disasters the organization has faced. “We’re very, very fortunate here that everyone is so supportive and that there’s so much preparation being done all the time throughout the year to help us all through those events.”

Reichel, who was on the receiving end of CART’s assistance in 2017 and has since been a volunteer has experienced the team in action from both ends.

“It’s nice to know that if I’m in need, my community will be there for me as they have been in the past, and that I can do that for other members of my community in turn,” she said.

She sees volunteering not only as a way to give back to a community that has helped her, but also as a way to distract her in the midst of unnerving times.

“When there are fires in the valley, everybody’s stressed out, and it’s good to have a task,” said Reichel. “The tasks like that, where you know all the animals are having a bad day, but you’re doing what you can to make it better for them, is very satisfying.”

Although Napa CART is activated during disasters, there is year-round work to be done. “We have a whole organization to keep up throughout the year, so even when we’re not activated, there are many, many roles. There’s a place for people with a broad range of interests and skills,” said Kerson.