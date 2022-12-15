Season of Giving: Napa County Bicycle Coalition fights for safe biking, walking routes

Bicyclists traveling east to west across the city of Napa might face a challenge reaching their destination if vehicle traffic makes them nervous.

Unlike on the north-to-south axis, there’s no car-free Napa River trail and Vine Trail. That means cyclists must make do with the streets, with the main ones busy with cars and trucks.

“East-west is tough,” said Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

The Bicycle Coalition is tackling that issue and many others. It does everything from advocating for better bike lanes to holding bike rodeos that teach school children about bike safety.

“The mission of the coalition is to make riding a bicycle anywhere in Napa County safe, convenient and accessible for all ages and abilities,” Vernor said.

Take the east-west routes in the city of Napa. The Bicycle Coalition sees possibilities on Old Sonoma Road. It wants bike lanes added for the stretch from Jefferson Street west to Highway 29.

Vernor noted an east-west improvement that is coming — the planned Highway 29 underpass for cyclists and pedestrians near First Street.

“It’s a wonderful project and we’re really glad it’s moving ahead,” Vernor said. “But it’s one.”

Napa County and its cities have a bike plan. It calls for adding 459 miles of bike paths, lanes and routes to create a system totaling 602 car-free miles.

For example, the plan lists 150 projects in the city of Napa alone, expanding that city’s bike system from 49 to 109 miles. Proposals include adding a west Napa River bike trail from Imola Avenue to downtown and adding a 2.4-mile-long Silverado Trail bike lane.

“It’s a good road map,” Vernor said. “It’s not a perfect road map, but it’s a really good road map…It’s not as ambitious as it could be, but it’s also really helpful.”

She would like communities to consider such additions as buffered bike lanes. These are bike lanes separated from traffic by a space of 2 or 3 feet painted on the pavement.

Napa County Bicycle Coalition Go to https://napabike.org/ to become a member of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition or to find out more about the group.

Go to https://bit.ly/3BfN55p to see a Napa County biking guide created by the Bicycle Coalition in partnership with Napa Valley Forward and others.

“It can just be really helpful,” Venor said. “It’s not a barrier. It’s not going to stop a car. But it does make things more comfortable and safe, because there’s a larger separation (between bike and car).”

The Bicycle Coalition sees an opportunity to add buffered bike lanes next year when the city of Napa repaves Jefferson Street between Trower and Sierra avenues.

It’s on track to happen. City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said buffered bike lanes are part of this planned road rehabilitation.

“In this location on Jefferson, we were able to narrow the vehicle lanes to increase the width dedicated to the bike lanes,” she said.

The city coordinates with the Bicycle Coalition on many projects, along with the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, Lucido said. She mentioned the upcoming Highway 29 undercrossing, the recent Napa Valley Vine Trail gap closure project along Soscol Avenue, and a number of road rehabilitation projects.

The Bicycle Coalition also leads the Napa County Safe Routes to School program, working with partners. The program produced “audits” for 31 schools in the county that detail the barriers to biking or walking to each school and make recommendations.

Cyclists have long been commenting on local biking issues.

For example, in 2002 the Bicycle Coalition began appearing in Napa Valley Register stories. The issue at the time was whether the city of Napa would add bike lanes to Lincoln Avenue.

In 2006, the grassroots group received a $60,000 grant to hire a part-time director. Although it had 200 people on its mailing list, each of the 15 people involved in leadership had other jobs, the coalition's then-chairperson Lou Penning said.

“An executive director will help the Napa County Bicycle Coalition move forward and be taken seriously by county planners and business leaders,” Penning said at the time.

Today, the Bicycle Coalition has two full-time paid positions. Vernor and Program Coordinator Carlotta Sainato speak out at various public meetings when bike and pedestrian accress are at stake.

For example, Sainato commented at the Nov. 30 meeting of the Napa County Climate Action Committee. The committee is looking for ways to cut greenhouse gas emissions, and a major source is on-road vehicles.

“The way jurisdictions can address this emissions source most efficiently is get people out of cars, especially for short trips,” Sainato told the committee.

Thirty-one percent of vehicle trips starting and ending in Napa County are less than two miles, while another 63% are less than five miles. Finding better ways to get around without cars should be a priority, she said.

“We can’t underestimate the power that getting folks on bikes and on foot can provide,” she said.

That’s the message the Bicycle Coalition is peddling.