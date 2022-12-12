Season of Giving: Napa nonprofit Expressions of Hope works with families, kids in need

After a Napa woman’s baby was born prematurely, and with significant health issues, this mom has been driving herself to Sacramento two and three times a week for her baby's medical and specialist appointments.

Unable to work, she found that keeping up with even some of the basics such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies became a challenge. The cost of gas to and from Napa to Sacramento meant less money for groceries.

This was a family in crisis — until Napa nonprofit Expressions of Hope came into the picture.

After hearing about the mom and baby from social workers, Expressions of Hope posted an item on its web portal asking for help.

The response was almost immediate.

“I would also like to do/assist with the delivery,” offered one volunteer.

I’ll fund the grocery card, wrote another.

I’ll provide funds for the gas card, added a third.

Within days, a dresser, bedding and other supplies were also secured.

“There hasn’t been one request that we have not been able to fill,” said Peggy Smith, executive director of Expressions of Hope. Clothing, diapers, formula, gas cards, grocery cards, beds, dressers, mattresses, household goods, cleaning supplies — you name the need, Smith and her volunteers can fill it.

Smith first launched Expressions of Hope back in 2008. It began with creating backpacks for children who are unexpectedly and suddenly removed from their homes for foster care. When that happens, many have just the clothes on their back, explained Smith.

Each backpack has an age-appropriate supply of new underwear, socks, diapers, formula, toiletries, school supplies, and other items to help that child make the sudden transition.

“We started with the backpacks, and then we realized there were so many other needs,” said Smith.

The initial goal of the nonprofit was to offer free resources for foster and adoptive families, or any family involved in the child welfare service system.

That mission continues to expand.

“It’s been kind of a transitional year as we’ve expanded some of our services,” Smith said in a recent phone interview.

“We still focus on resource (foster) families, but we have also expanded to include really any family,” in need in the community.

That can include a family with a parent who has lost a job, has sudden unexpected expenses, is facing challenges or that might have been contacted by Child Welfare Services but doesn’t have an active or open case.

“Prevention is one of the biggest things we are moving towards — to help prevent a child from going into care,” said Smith.

This past year, gas and grocery store gift cards have been especially needed, said Smith. “One of the things I’ve noticed there are a lot of families now taking care of family,” such as nieces and nephews or grandkids.

Such kinship care can immediately impact that expanding family. “All of sudden their grocery bills goes high, gas needs increase,” she said. And with COVID and inflation, “It’s been hard for every family, really. But these are ones that have taken in their own kin and now they need some extra resources.”

Until recently, when a need was identified, Smith would use social media such as Facebook to spread the word. That was time consuming, and not always entirely effective, she said.

Now the group is using a website called Care Portal. Vetted needs are entered into the portal which then alerts churches, individuals, businesses or others who have signed up to meet those needs.

“A lot of times, its families who have just gotten their kids back, (from being removed from the home for example), and gotten into an apartment, but they don’t have any furniture, clothes, food or other necessities.”

Those who get the Care Portal announcements can contribute as they are able.

“The biggest advantage of Care Portal is that it is efficient, and it opens the door for more churches, businesses and individuals to help in meaningful ways,” she said.

Most importantly, “There hasn’t been one request that we have not been able to fill,” she said.

April Kennedy and her husband Dave have been a foster family (now known as a resource family) for 11 years. They’ve cared for more than a dozen children at their Napa home.

“When we get a call from child welfare (about a child that needs a home) my very first phone call is to Peggy,” said April Kennedy.

“A lot of us have our own supplies, but we can’t store everything,” for every age, she said. Expressions of Hope has all things a resource parent needs.

“Expressions of Hope is like a big warm hug to a resource family when life is being turned upside down for a child,” Kennedy said.

“Were trying to make them feel special and loved and offer them comfort,” she added.

Expressions of Hope also provides unique experiences for children in foster care who would normally not have that opportunity, such as special events or an overnight trip.

“It really does allow for the child and the resource family to give that child those experiences and memories,” said Kennedy.

Expressions of Hope has grown over the years, adding three paid staff and a dedicated resource center, including extensive clothing closet. The nonprofit also recently debuted another new offering: a wraparound program for post-adopt families called Trauma Education Support Services.

So far in 2022, Expressions of Hope has helped 176 families and 305 children, said Smith.

“There are many in our community who need help,” said Smith. “But when we share our resources with others, we all become part of the solution. There are other agencies doing great work in our community, and they are also helping families and children in need. It's the collaboration of us all working together that will make a difference.”

Expressions of Hope Resource Center located at Napa Valley Life Church 2303 Trower Ave., Napa expressionsofhopenapa.org 707-732-4800