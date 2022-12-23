Season of Giving: Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation expands horizons

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation is nonprofit organization offering a variety of classes to farmworkers who want to advance their education. Classes include literacy, vineyard operation, safety and leadership.

NVFF was founded by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers after NVG’s first Hispanic board member Arnulfo Solorio presented the idea in 2010. Since 2011, the foundation has provided classes for about 21,000 vineyard workers and their families.

“The whole mission of the Farmworker Foundation is to provide education and professional development with hopes that these students can then climb the ladder in their careers,” said NVG's marketing director, Caroline Feuchuk.

While many of the classes take place during the day, there is no shortage of attendance as many employers recognize the classes will benefit not only their employees, but their companies as well.

“The curriculum is designed by people who work in the industry, so they’re able to help (students) achieve new skills and new knowledge that they can apply directly to their careers and their jobs day-to-day,” said Feuchuk.

Roberto Juarez began working on farms when he was 7 years old. Since moving to the United States from Mexico, he’s harvested oranges in Fresno and has worked in the landscaping and restaurant industries. Juarez is now the vineyard manager at Moulds Family Vineyard.

“The classes are amazingly good and very well organized,” said Juarez. “We get so much benefits by learning from all the classes offered. At our work we get better opportunities to have a better life for our family and our lives.”

When he immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager, Juarez did not know any English. He has been enrolled in NVFF classes since 2011 and is especially grateful for the English literacy classes the foundation provides, which he says have improved both his work and personal life.

Juarez now estimates he understands 80-90% of all conversations in English. He feels confident to answer phone calls and emails, speak up to help people when they ask questions, and go to medical appointments.

“I feel pretty good about it,” he said.

Now that he is fluent in English, Juarez has branched out and enrolled in some of NVFF’s other courses such as tractor safety and leadership management.

He says Moulds Family Vineyards has been very supportive of him attending NVFF classes. The company is one of many that offers to pay employees wages during the hours they leave work to take classes that overlap with their shifts.

“I think it’s a really good program and really highly encourage anybody who can take advantage of it,” said Juarez. It is the only program that he knows of that offers classes and works with employers to allow farmworkers to take time off to further their education.

In addition to providing classes for local farmworkers, the NVFF hosts annual community-building events like Día de la Familia street fair festival and the Napa County Pruning Contest which celebrates and recognizes the skill and finesse required to prune vines.

These events “provide a space to bring their families and show the world the quality handwork here in Napa Valley,” said Feuchuk. “It’s a really nice way for people to bring their families out…and set a great example.”

NVFF filled their classes last year to capacity. Because the program is limited by how many students can be in a class, the organization is working to hire more teachers and rent more rooms to meet the demand for farmworkers who want to enroll in sessions. NVFF also streams some classes online.