Season of Giving: Napa Wildlife Rescue heals injured wildlife

A 1970s-era house amid the rolling hills of Carneros wine country is a sanctuary for injured and orphaned wildlife.

This is the home of Napa Wildlife Rescue. It is a house of healing.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Here is where a fox suffering from tick paralysis found new life. Here is where orphaned baby birds by the dozens raise a racket in the spring. Here is where an orphaned baby skunk found care.

This is Napa County’s Animal House. It’s a lifesaver for about 1,200 birds and mammals each year.

“If there wasn’t a wildlife center, all the injured wildlife — the animals that get hit by cars, the animals that fly into buildings, sick animals — they would just be left to die in the wild,” Napa Wildlife Rescue President Carol Poole said.

The group’s work in 2022 included taking in a Cooper’s hawk that got caught in a glue trap, the type used to catch rodents. Its tail feathers and half the feathers in one wing broke off.

Napa Wildlife Rescue’s solution was to put feather implants into the shafts of the broken feathers. This allows the hawk to be released back to the wild without waiting until next summer, when it should molt to replace the feathers.

The group took in a fox with a broken jaw.

“He probably got hit by a car…he has to have all of this food chopped into very, very tiny pieces,” Poole said.

The group helped heal a great horned owl that was hit by a car and suffered head trauma. Poole said the owls are vulnerable at night.

“They’re swooping down to the ground to get some prey, a rodent,” Poole said. “They either get hit swooping or taking off. They focus on their prey. They didn’t evolve with automobiles.”

Napa Wildlife Rescue saw more cases of diseases this year than usual, Poole said. Last winter, the center saw 30 red-tailed hawks that died from avian chlamydia.

Also, the prominence of avian influenza means putting certain bird species such as water birds and hawks into isolation for a week. The center has probably seen 10 avian flu cases — five confirmed by sending in the carcasses to a lab and another five that had the symptoms, Poole said.

Napa Wildlife Rescue has 70 volunteers on its roster and can use more.

“Finding volunteers is a problem,” Poole said. “It’s hard work. We need people who are really reliable. The animals have to be fed and the cages have to be cleaned. It’s not something that can be put off to the next day when you have more help.”

Some volunteers prefer to work with songbirds. They feed baby birds, sometimes using a hemostat to put a worm into a baby bird's mouth every 20 or so minutes.

“It’s like a mama bird would,” Poole said.

Other volunteers like to work with mammals. Some take small mammals home for rehabilitation because these mammals must be fed every three or so hours during the night using baby bottles.

Poole is a retired planner for St. Helena.

“When I retired, I knew I wanted to do some volunteer work,” she said. “I saw this flier that said, ‘Come feed baby birds’….I did that and I just got hooked.”

She especially enjoys working with hawks and owls. She has an aviary in her backyard for a red-tailed hawk named Maddy that the group takes to schools.

Napa Wildlife Rescue began in 1991. It is licensed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to care for injured and orphaned wildlife, and by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for migratory birds.

The center for years was housed in trailers and aviaries along the Silverado Trail in a Napa County road yard. But by 2020, the county needed the space to keep up with an uptick in road work.

Suddenly, Napa Wildlife Rescue faced a dire future unless another site could be found for its hospital clinic. It would be homeless.

“It’s called ‘going out of business,’ ” John Comisky of the group said at the time.

Within a few months, a donor who wished to remain anonymous stepped up. That allowed the group to buy that Carneros-area house on 2.1 acres for $950,000.

A once-bleak future suddenly looks brighter than ever. No longer is the group dependent on leases for a home. It has a home of its own.

“Now we’ve got the perfect place,” Poole said. “It’s an older house. We have to do a lot of renovations, but we have the luxury of time.”

Napa Wildlife Rescue also has the 5-acre Shafer property along Silverado Trail that it uses for pre-release caging and aviaries. The hospital clinic couldn't be located on this site because it's in the county's agricultural preserve, which precludes such uses.

PHOTOS: Meet the volunteers at Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue Napa Wildlife Rescue