Season of Giving: NEWS shelters Napa Valley women from abuse, points ways to freedom

The nonprofit that has operated a women’s shelter in Napa County for more than 40 years continues to extend its protective reach – in an effort its directors say aims to help victims not only survive abuse but also to break free from their abusers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Formed in 1981 as Napa Emergency Women’s Services, the agency whose original goal was the creation of the county’s first safe house for those escaping abusive spouses and partners now serves some 1,500 people annually. Along the way the group – now known as NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services – has grown into a provider of shelter, advocacy, and bilingual counseling and education for those who have endured domestic violence and sexual abuse, as well as the children of abuse survivors.

“Our mission is to provide empowerment and resources and safety to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse,” said Tracy Lamb, NEWS’ executive director since 2005. “And equally, part of our mission is to prevent family violence and sexual abuse from happening.”

NEWS arose from a growing need that social and criminal justice workers, and other Napans, recognized in the early 1980s, when such advocates – lacking a central safe place for spouses and partners fleeing domestic violence – sometimes found themselves temporarily taking women and children into their own homes for lack of alternatives. The nascent nonprofit turned to Napa County and local cities for assistance in buying what became the first local, confidential refuge for abuse survivors.

In the decades since, NEWS has extended its efforts well beyond emergency shelter.

In addition to the 20-bed safe house it runs in a confidential location, NEWS arranges for survivors to stay in hotels or other shelters when its own safe house is full. Afterward, NEWS staff members arrange to meet pressing needs like food and clothing for survivors and their children, and a housing team helps families find safe quarters and pays for furnishing and supplies as needed.

NEWS Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services - 24-hour help line for domestic and sexual abuse: 707-255-NEWS (6397) in Napa County; call 911 in an emergency - National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (outside Napa County) - To make an appointment with a NEWS advocate: 707-252-3687 - Office: 1141 Pear Tree Lane (Suite 220), Napa - info@napanews.org - For more information, visit napanews.org

Legal advocates with the agency guide clients in filing restraining orders against abusers and seeking custody of children. Follow-up support includes weekly support groups for both adult clients and their children, in English and Spanish.

The key, Lamb said in an interview earlier this month, is to offer a safety net for people wanting to leave an abusive home situation but fearful of winding up without home, job or their children.

“We recognized that in order for someone to make a decision to leave a violent environment – a verbally, financially, sexually, emotionally, physically violent environment – they really needed a much more broad support system and the resources to be able to make that feasible,” she said about the assistance offered by NEWS for weeks, or even months, after clients break away from violent relationships.

Those turning to NEWS often receive various kinds of aid for three to four months, although a few have received housing assistance for as long as two years, according to Michelle Sanchez, the group’s crisis intervention program manager.

Season of Giving: Napa nonprofit Expressions of Hope works with families, kids in need The Napa Valley Register's Season of Giving series profiles Expressions of Hope, a Napa nonprofit working with families and children in need.

NEWS offers a 24-hour crisis hotline, and partnerships with local police departments and hospitals allow staff to visit some clients immediately after a crisis. When a person phones NEWS for help for visits in person, Sanchez said, a staffer assesses the visitor’s needs to quickly decide which to fill most urgently – grocery gift cards, an advocate to get a protective order in court, or a prepaid cellphone to replace a handset smashed by an abusive spouse.

Later, two case managers are tasked with helping clients find permanent housing while also seeking employment and child care – necessities that NEWS’s housing program manager Helen Rodriguez called major barriers to leaving an abusive partner for those who may never have been in the work force, speak only Spanish, lack a car or have no nearby relatives of their own.

“That’s what it takes, empowering a family to get from a really low place in their life and get them to where they can take care of themselves and their children,” said Rodriguez, who added that such assistance can even involve linking clients with people donating furniture and goods.

“A lot of times they’re coming in with absolutely nothing – no pots and pans, no kitchen tables, no beds,” she said.

Meanwhile, an organization long built on serving survivors of abuse also offers a variety of educational programs meant to protect people from becoming trapped in abusive relationships in the first place. NEWS provides such prevention education through schools, and social service groups and the public with such offerings as YOUth Matter, which teaches middle and high schools about healthy behaviors and relationship rights.

NEWS, which has a $3.4 million annual budget and a staff of 37, has continued its work while soaring Bay Area housing costs have complicated its search for affordable and safe housing for its largely lower-income clientele – and as the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed in-person activity even as demand for support services grew. The challenge often becomes to convince battered partners that they can afford – literally – to break free.

“Because of inflation and high rents, people are going to be fearful of leaving the situation and just continue to live in an abusive relationship,” Rodriguez said of the dilemma many abuse survivors face when even subsidized housing is far from their reach.

Above all, according to Sanchez, the goal of NEWS is to restore to people the sense of power that abusers have taken away from them.

“In a domestic violence (situation), a person doesn’t necessarily have that agency,” she said. “One of the things that we strive to do is empower them to make decisions for themselves. That’s one of our keys that we strive for.”

PHOTOS: Expressions of Hope, a Napa nonprofit aiding families Expressions of Hope 2 Expressions of Hope 3 Expressions of Hope 4 Expressions of Hope 5 Expressions of Hope 6 Expressions of Hope 7 Expressions of Hope 1 Expressions of Hope 8 Expressions of Hope 9