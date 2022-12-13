Season of Giving: UpValley Family Centers' 23 years of doing good in Napa Valley

The UpValley Family Centers in St. Helena and Calistoga have been quite busy over the past several years.

Twenty percent busier? Fifty percent busier?

Try 191% busier.

“We have been seeing nearly three times as many requests for help” — or a 191% increase in demand for emergency financial assistance, said Jenny Ocón, executive director of the St. Helena and Calistoga nonprofit.

From March 2020 to June 2022, the nonprofit served 783 households and provided more than $2.1 million in emergency financial assistance due to COVID-19- or wildfire-related hardship, Ocón noted.

“We’ve seen a lot of economic and health and wellness strains on people in the community as a result of both multiple wildfires and COVID,” said Ocón.

“The pandemic and wildfires have brought new folks to our doors who maybe didn’t know about us” or need help before those crises. On top of that, “we’re still doing all of our normal programming,” she added.

The Upvalley nonprofit, with locations in St. Helena and Calistoga, is marking its 23rd year of helping locals.

“One primary role we play is being an access point for people to get resources and services in the UPV area, with a focus on prevention,” said Ocón.

It serves children, youth, adults and seniors in the rural communities of Calistoga, St. Helena, Deer Park, Angwin, Pope Valley, Lake Berryessa, Oakville and Rutherford.

The UpValley Family Centers operate as an official Family Resource Center, which is endorsed by the California Department of Social Services “as a best practice for serving families and strengthening communities.”

In addition to the UpValley Family Centers, there are four other such centers in Napa County: Puertas Abiertas, ParentsCAN, On The Move and Cope Family Center.

Taking a prevention-focused, community-responsive approach, “our services are culturally sensitive and aim to help families and communities build on the strengths they already possess to create a future of opportunity for themselves,” said Ocón.

“We will connect people with lots of different organizations,” depending on what the community needs, she said.

“Because we operate in the northern part of the county in smaller communities, we are the primary social service organization for the area,” she said. “And we have built a level of trust with people who are the work force of the area.” That work force typically comprises farm and service workers, “but we will serve anyone who comes through our doors,” she said.

That kind of assistance ranges widely.

For example, the UpValley Family Centers Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free tax preparation services to low-income households.

“Last tax season, we processed 605 tax returns bringing $1,086,613 in refunds and credits to working families,” Ocon noted.

For the 2022 year-to-date, UpValley Family Centers assisted more than 50 people in filing for U.S. citizenship through its immigration program.

Over the last school year the nonprofit served 137 teenagers through a weekly, school-based youth mentoring program, CLARO/CLARA. Of those teens, 83% reported more positive relationships with their family and other students due to the program. Responding to the increase in mental health challenges brought on by the pandemic, CLARO/CLARA facilitators administered a Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire to screen students and identify those who could need mental health services.

Data shows that CLARO/CLARA participants are up to 17% more likely to be college-ready at high school graduation than non-participants, and 86% reported having plans for the future, Ocón said.

An estimated 320 low-income Upvalley households are participating in the 2022 UpValley Family Centers Holiday Assistance Program and will receive food and gifts this December.

Each year the UpValley Family Centers reach 80 children and their parents or caregivers through twice-weekly Niños Activos school readiness playgroups in Calistoga and St. Helena.

During the pandemic “we distributed 360 activity kits reaching 72 kids – supporting parents to provide hands-on engaging early learning experiences in the home,” Ocón wrote.

In 2021, the nonprofit provided services, including one-on-one and COVID-safe group workshops and outdoor activities, to 373 seniors. Partners helped facilitate the delivery of more than 1,000 meals at Calistoga’s senior mobile home parks during the pandemic.

How did they do it?

Ocón credited her staff. “They are super dedicated and went into ‘do what we have to do’ mode,” she said.

At the same time “we were sort of prepared for (the pandemic) because of the 2017 wildfires. We had the experience of having to jump into action and knowing what partners to tap into.”

Marcela Rodriguez, who was raised Upvalley, is now the education program manager at UpValley Family Centers.

Rodriguez said working for the nonprofit is her way “to give back to my community that gave me so much when I was growing up.”

“A lot of our clients come to us in a very vulnerable time,” said Rodriguez.

“We make sure that by the time they leave we have found a solution,” resources or information, she said. “We don’t let them go with, ‘Sorry, we can’t help you.’”

That ties in with a common misconception about the nonprofit, said Ocón.

A lot of people know one thing that the nonprofit does, she added, “but don’t know the breadth of what we do” — most of it for free.

Others don’t realize the level of need in the community, she said.

Napa Valley is a beautiful area famed for wealth and tourism, yet “people don’t necessarily know just how much people struggle to live in the community and what it takes,” said Rodriguez.

“Something I really appreciate about Napa County is that the collaboration across (nonprofit) organizations is strong,” said Ocón. “I feel like I have lots of places to go and think things through with. It’s not all on us. That’s one thing I love about this job and the work we do.”

“Not all days are easy, but the end result of being able to help people makes me feel so much pride," said Rodriguez. "It doesn’t feel like work. I love every aspect of this.”

