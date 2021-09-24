Seasonal celebrations, halted by COVID-19 in 2020, set to return to Napa Valley

The spread of the coronavirus closed down more than schools, businesses and theaters. It deprived Napa Valley towns of more than a year of holiday gatherings and celebrations.
More than 18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, however, event organizers are announcing the return of parades, tree lightings and festivals to local downtowns and parks, from Halloween through Thanksgiving and Christmas and into the new year.
The renewal of mass gatherings follows California’s economic reopening in June, a comeback for live music performances like the BottleRock festival and the roll-out of three coronavirus vaccines, although local COVID-19 cases have risen again during the summer months.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
In downtown Napa, the annual Christmas tree ceremony and parade are set to return in late November after a two-year hiatus, after a rainstorm washed out the city’s holiday season kickoff in 2019 less than four months before California’s first virus-related shutdowns. Calistoga’s own Christmastime gathering, the Lighted Tractor Parade, has announced a belated 25th-anniversary procession for early December.
Veterans Day observances that in 2020 were canceled or converted to drive-through events for safety reasons are expected to again become traditional in-person gatherings in Napa and American Canyon in November. Also scheduled to reappear in early 2022 is Napa’s Lighted Arts Festival — though in a smaller-scale version spread over two months, to limit crowd sizes in the city center.
Since lifting most crowd-size restrictions in a June loosening of pandemic-related safety rules, California has created two sets of regulations for large outdoor and indoor gatherings — with more lenient rules for open-air events where viral spread is less likely than in enclosed spaces.
The state Department of Public Health recommends that organizers of outdoor events require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but only when at least 10,000 people are present. On the other hand, anyone attending an indoor gathering of at least 1,000 people must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or have a verified negative test result.
Napa
The expected return of Napa’s Christmas tree lighting Nov. 24 at Veterans Memorial Park, and of the downtown Christmas Parade Nov. 27, would end a three-year absence originally caused by inclement weather and then continued by a historic pandemic. In 2019, late-autumn rains left the park amphitheater’s surface too slick and dangerous for dancers to perform the night before Thanksgiving, and also washed out the parade later that weekend.
After New Year’s Day, Napa will host a modified version of the Lighted Art Festival that has adorned prominent buildings with colorful and shapeshifting light shows to turn downtown into a nine-day gallery writ large. For 2022 only, the festival will be limited to seven or eight non-animated exhibits that will be displayed from Jan. 15 to March 13, in a smaller but longer exhibition designed to prevent excessive spectator crowding, according to city recreation manager Katrina Gregory.
“The idea is that it will be a much smaller budget (about one third the expense of the 2019 edition), but also that it’s hard to prevent large crowds that can come with having only nine nights,” she said Tuesday of the Lighted Arts Festival, which is expected to resume its normal format in January 2023.
Light displays are expected to be set up at Veterans Memorial Park, Napa’s Riverfront promenade and Dwight Murray Plaza, among other locales, with a greater emphasis on Bay Area and California artists, said Gregory.
Organizers have backed away from a concert set for Sept. 26 at the Oxbow Commons, in favor of a return to Old Town Napa in 2022.
Napa also has received permit applications for two downtown mainstays to take place in October — the Blues, Brews & BBQ festival Oct. 2, followed by the Show and Shine vintage car show Oct. 24. (Show and Shine’s companion Main Street Reunion is scheduled to resume in 2022, according to the Downtown Napa Association’s website.)
Other returning events being reviewed by the city include a Veterans Day observance to be presented by Napa’s American Legion Post 113, as well as the Turkey Chase run on Thanksgiving morning at Napa Valley College.
Napa will not sponsor a city Halloween celebration like the OxBoo! Fall Festival and coffin races in the Oxbow Commons park, according to Gregory.
American Canyon
After being replaced last year by a drive-through care package donation drive for service members, a public Veterans Day ceremony is returning to American Canyon Nov. 11, according to city recreation supervisor Alana Behn. The annual observance will be held in the Community Center gymnasium at 100 Benton Way.
The city also is pursuing a tree lighting ceremony early in the holiday season, possibly on the evening of Dec. 4 at Shenandoah Park, Behn said Tuesday.
Already scheduled for Dec. 4 is the American Canyon Reindeer Run/Walk, which will feature half-marathon, 10-kilometer and 5 km events in the Wetlands. The Reindeer Run also will offer the option of a virtual race — a socially distanced substitute for last year’s main run — that can be run between Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.
Yountville
Returning Oct. 2 after its 2020 cancellation is the 43rd Yountville Days Parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. and run from downtown Washington Street north to Yountville Park. The parade’s theme this year is “Thanking Our Essential Workers,” and a group of local workers who have served during the pandemic will be the honorary marshals, according to the town parks department.
A festival with live music, children’s activities and food booths will take place at the park after the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Napa Valley College has begun work on a trio of plays its theater director is confident can safely be enjoyed by live audiences — outdoors.
After restricting viewing of its 2020 Christmas tree lighting to an internet stream due to the pandemic, Yountville will again open its holiday ceremony to spectators at the Community Center on Washington Street, according to Whitney Diver McEvoy, president of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce. The illumination is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 21.
While townspeople can attend the lighting in person, the event will again be livestreamed to encourage a smaller audience size, McEvoy said.
Other Yuletide-themed events will be planned as part of the chamber’s Holidays in Yountville series, to be scheduled from Nov. 21 to Jan. 1.
St. Helena
Celebration plans for the coming months are coalescing in St. Helena, although tight city staffing during the pandemic limits the range of entertainments the Upvalley city can mount, according to the head of local parks.
“We’re in an interesting situation — not only are we able to offer more, but our staffing is down so we’re challenged to figure out what we can and can’t do,” said André Pichly, St. Helena’s parks and recreation director.
Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.
Despite such difficulties, St. Helena has announced a revival Oct. 16 of the Hometown Harvest Festival that was canceled in 2020. The autumn celebration will include a pet parade at 9:30 a.m., along with a street fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include craft, food and other vendors, live music, a martial arts demonstration and more. (Mask wearing and physical distancing will be encouraged at the festival, according to Pichly.)
Another, pandemic-inspired event that debuted last fall also is expected to return — the costumed Halloween Bike Parade, a one-mile circuit in west St. Helena that Pichly said may be held Oct. 30 or 31. A tree-lighting ceremony also is envisioned for Dec. 3 at a location to be determined.
Calistoga
The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans are in the works to hold the Lighted Tractor parade this year on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Bruce Kyse, the chamber’s executive director, added the caveat: “Nothing is certain these days, of course. But we're progressing with planning with the goal of holding the parade.”
Downtown will also be decked out with more Christmas lights this year, along with 50 lighted trees, 30 more than usual.
Celebrate!Napa Valley also plans to bring back the Christmas Faire, at a location to be announced.
The Lighted Tractor Parade has been a popular holiday tradition since 1995, drawing thousands of spectators who line Lincoln Avenue at dark, five-deep, to watch 60 or more decked-out tractors, police motorcycles, and festive floats built by local organizations.
The parade was canceled last year due to social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, in what would have been its 25th year, so this year’s procession will be celebrated as the silver anniversary of the parade, Kyse said. The live trees will also be donated to families affected by the wildfires of recent years.
Weekly Calistogan editor Cynthia Sweeney contributed to this report.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com