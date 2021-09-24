Seasonal celebrations, halted by COVID-19 in 2020, set to return to Napa Valley

While townspeople can attend the lighting in person, the event will again be livestreamed to encourage a smaller audience size, McEvoy said.

Other Yuletide-themed events will be planned as part of the chamber’s Holidays in Yountville series, to be scheduled from Nov. 21 to Jan. 1.

St. Helena

Celebration plans for the coming months are coalescing in St. Helena, although tight city staffing during the pandemic limits the range of entertainments the Upvalley city can mount, according to the head of local parks.

“We’re in an interesting situation — not only are we able to offer more, but our staffing is down so we’re challenged to figure out what we can and can’t do,” said André Pichly, St. Helena’s parks and recreation director.

+10 Amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, many music lovers still embrace BottleRock’s return to Napa Music fans in their tens of thousands continued to back the Napa Valley Expo for the festival that was muted in 2020 by the pandemic.

Despite such difficulties, St. Helena has announced a revival Oct. 16 of the Hometown Harvest Festival that was canceled in 2020. The autumn celebration will include a pet parade at 9:30 a.m., along with a street fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include craft, food and other vendors, live music, a martial arts demonstration and more. (Mask wearing and physical distancing will be encouraged at the festival, according to Pichly.)