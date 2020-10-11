Seasonal Halloween store brings haunting fun to Napa

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on a lot of celebrating but Napans who love Halloween aren’t letting the virus shut down all the fun.
At Napa’s seasonal Spirit Halloween store, which opened at Bel Aire Plaza on Sept. 9, locals have already started plans for a Halloween like no other.
“It’s a nonstop flow of people” and sales have been strong, said Sarah Piane, store manager.
After six months of facing the pandemic, people seem to be looking for a sense of normalcy or comfort, said Piane. And Halloween is a “family fun” kind of holiday.
Because people seem to know that many Halloween events are going to be downsized or outright canceled, “Indoor (decorations) are really popular” so far this year, she said. Instead of going somewhere for Halloween, shoppers want to create their own Halloween environment inside their own homes instead.
“We’ve had a lot of regulars” who come in almost daily, she said.
Animatronics, such as a spooky jack-in-the-box or haunting hydraulic ghoul are another hot item, she said. Prices for such displays start at about $49.99 and go as high as $300.
As far as costume trends, the 1920s is always a big seller, she said. In addition, “people are going old-school this year,” with 80s and 90s characters such as Freddy Krueger and Jason from the “Friday the 13th” movies. “Nostalgia is big,” she said. It’s like the kids that grew up in those eras now have children and the parents are reliving their own childhood “spooks” again.
The question about trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 seems to be on peoples’ minds, said Piane. Shoppers are asking her what she thinks is going to happen that night and around the holiday.
The Napa County Public Health department is strongly discouraging traditional trick-or-treating.
Piane said she recommends doing family events, such as a “31 days of Halloween” theme. “Families are dressing up and watching movies” as another bit of fun, she said.
For kids, witch costumes are popular, along with characters from Fortnite and other games.
Support Local Journalism
The shop sells some political masks and costumes, but they’re not flying out the door, said Piane. “I think people are over it,” she said of today’s political climate.
Sanitizing and cleaning are top priorities at the store, said the manager. The floors are cleaned three times a day, she said. Doors and countertops and anything a customer touches at the front counter are constantly being wiped.
Masks, hats and costumes cannot be tried on, she noted. If a customer needs help with a size, an employee can hold up the outfit, but the customer should not touch it. Anything that is touched gets put in an isolation bin.
Izzy Strode of Napa visited Spirit Halloween on Monday with two friends to get ideas for what they might do on Oct. 31. “We’re trying to figure it out,” she said, about their plans. She wishes it was a “normal” Halloween but “there’s sacrifices you have to make” during such a global pandemic.
The most fun part of Halloween is “having an excuse to get together with friends and have fun,” said Lindsey Florsheim of Napa. “This year is going to be low key, and it’s kind of sad, but it has to happen,” she said.
“Of course it’s kind of a bummer not being able to have parties,” but “we’re going to make the most of it,” said Harriet Russell.
Daisy Hernandez of Napa said she’s wondering if many families will send kids out for traditional trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. “I think parents are scared” of the kids picking up the COVID-19 virus, she said.
Andres Lara of Napa said that he thinks little kids – and older kids – can’t help but be excited about Halloween. When else can you get away with dressing up in a crazy costume or other getup? Oct. 31 is just a great excuse “to express yourself,” he said.
The Spirit Halloween store is located in the former Pier 1 retail store at 3900 Bel Aire Plaza.
According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, more than 148 million U.S. adults plan to participate in Halloween-related activities. Among those celebrants, safe at-home activities ranked highest: 53% plan to decorate their homes, 46% plan to carve a pumpkin and 18% will dress up their pet.
More than three-quarters say the virus is impacting their celebration plans, with overall participation down to 58%. Plans for parties, trick-or-treating, handing out candy and visiting haunted houses have all dropped, due largely to the fact that some activities do not easily adhere to social distancing. Even so, 17% say they plan to celebrate virtually.
Those who are celebrating plan to spend $92.12 on average compared with $86.27 in 2019.
“Some of the most interesting data concerns younger generations, consumers ages 18-24,” Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “Although fewer are celebrating this year, the ones who are aren’t shying away from Halloween-related purchases, spending $11 more on average, primarily on decorations and candy.”
Shoppers continue to prefer online shopping as a safe and convenient option during the pandemic. This year, 30% plan to make their Halloween purchases online, compared with 25% last year.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.