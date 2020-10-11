Seasonal Halloween store brings haunting fun to Napa

Izzy Strode of Napa visited Spirit Halloween on Monday with two friends to get ideas for what they might do on Oct. 31. “We’re trying to figure it out,” she said, about their plans. She wishes it was a “normal” Halloween but “there’s sacrifices you have to make” during such a global pandemic.

The most fun part of Halloween is “having an excuse to get together with friends and have fun,” said Lindsey Florsheim of Napa. “This year is going to be low key, and it’s kind of sad, but it has to happen,” she said.

“Of course it’s kind of a bummer not being able to have parties,” but “we’re going to make the most of it,” said Harriet Russell.

Daisy Hernandez of Napa said she’s wondering if many families will send kids out for traditional trick-or-treating on Oct. 31. “I think parents are scared” of the kids picking up the COVID-19 virus, she said.

Andres Lara of Napa said that he thinks little kids – and older kids – can’t help but be excited about Halloween. When else can you get away with dressing up in a crazy costume or other getup? Oct. 31 is just a great excuse “to express yourself,” he said.

The Spirit Halloween store is located in the former Pier 1 retail store at 3900 Bel Aire Plaza.