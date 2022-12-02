Second annual Latinx Wine Summit takes place in Napa

The second annual LatinX Wine Summit celebrated contributions that community has made to the winemaking industry at RD Winery in Napa on Thursday.

The summit marked the first year the event offered in-person attendance in addition to streaming online. The day consisted of three panels that were followed by a keynote speaker and a wine tasting. The hybrid event was presented by nonprofit organization Hispanics in Wine in collaboration with Uncorked and Cultured and The Big Sip.

Moderating the three panels was host of “The Big Sip” podcast and supervisor of trade and marketing events for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Gabriela Fernandez. Fernandez was born and raised in Napa and is the daughter of a migrant farm worker.

“The whole reason and inspiration for creating the summit was to bring attention (to), and highlight the contributions Hispanic and Latinx individuals have contributed to the wine industry for the past several decades, primarily because its often an overlooked conversation," she said.

“Oftentimes, Hispanic and Latinx individuals aren’t really credited with the thriving nature of where Napa Valley currently is at this moment.”

The first panel kicked off at 10 a.m. with Fernandez, Daniela Bazán of Bazán Vineyard Management and Christina Gonzalez, an Oregon winemaker from the Gonzalez Wine Company. All three women are the children, or grandchildren, of immigrant farm workers.

"I've seen firsthand a lot of the challenges, but I've also seen the resiliency within our Hispanic community and I feel very grateful of the privileges and blessings I've been afforded to get an education and (to) continue my own advancement in the industry in a way that calls to me," said Fernandez, whose father immigrated to the U.S.

Bazán and Gonzalez are both granddaughters of migrant farmworkers. Bazán’s grandfather came to the U.S. from Oaxaca, Mexico in the 1950s through the Bracero Program. And her family later formed Bazán Vineyard Management and Bazán Cellars. Gonzalez’s family moved from Texas to Wisconsin to harvest cherries.

“Both of these women who have historical roots in agriculture from their grandfathers. And how their generation, as well as the generations before the, have really built their legacy to essentially get them from where they once started to where they are now,” said Fernandez.

Bazán and Gonzalez recognize the backbreaking work that their families endured while working as stewards of the land, and spoke about their involvement with Napa Valley Farmworkers association and Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad respectively.

In attendance was Christian Martinez, a tasting room representative for John Anthony Vineyards in Napa. Martinez was born and raised in Napa, but didn’t always have an appreciation for wine.

“I actually avoided the industry for 23 years. For the longest time, I just thought (wine) was a fancy alcohol that rich people drink to get drunk,” said Martinez. “It wasn’t until I was exposed to what Napa Valley really is that I decided to explore it a bit more.”

When Martinez tells people he works for a winery, there are assumptions made about the role he plays in the industry.

“(When I) tell anybody out in the wild I work for a winery…they always assume I work in the vineyard or work in a cellar. They never assume that I am a brand representative in luxury wine,” said Martinez.

Fernandez said wants to see a breaking of stereotypes and an elevation of the perception of those who work among the vines.

“There’s so much power in language….A lot of times to make somebody feel small or make them feel like the work that they do is insignificant or not impactful, you’ll just say, oh your just like a worker, like, a field worker,” said Fernandez.

She said she wants to see the language shifted to give credit to the vineyard stewards who tend to the soil and vines on the land.

“Everything starts in the vineyard. That is where the magic happens," said Fernandez.

For his part, Martinez said he was happy this discussion was taking place.

“It used to be frowned upon to be a farmworker," he said. "But now, it's being held in high regard as a skillset and a true art form to be able to take care of what I consider the quality wine.“

“For me all art is about intention, and that intention starts with the soil… and its being taken care of by some of the best skilled individuals in the agricultural industry (who) just happen to be Latino, and other races that were before viewed as grunts. (They’re) now being viewed as artists. I think that is very beautiful.”