Second coronavirus patient reported in Sonoma County; officials declare public health emergency

SANTA ROSA -- Sonoma County public health officials Monday declared a public health emergency after confirming a second local case of coronavirus.

The newest patient is in stable condition in an isolation room at an unidentified local hospital. They had recently returned from a trip on a cruise ship that traveled from San Francisco to Mexico, according to the county health department. A California Department of Public Health test confirmed the positive diagnosis.

State and federal health officials are working with hospital staff to identify individuals the patient has contacted in the 10 days since returning from the trip, officials said. Another test is being done to confirm the positive result, officials said.

County health officials have declined to say where the two local patients diagnosed with coronavirus are being treated, withholding that information again on Monday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Separately, the private Healdsburg School canceled classes Monday as a precautionary measure after someone in the school community came in contact with a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus, school officials said. The K-8 campus has about 200 students. The school closure is the first in Sonoma County related to coronavirus.