Second drowning in less than a week at Lake Berryessa

Swimming at Lake Berryessa is far different from enjoying a community pool where the water is clear, the depths shallow and the safety of a concrete rim close at hand, Scott said.

"You can't see the terrain underwater to see if you're getting into a (deep) area. If you're not a strong swimmer, it can take you by surprise," Scott said Tuesday.

"Some try to swim across a cove, then they get out into the middle of the water and figure out it's farther than they thought or they're not as strong a swimmer as they thought," he said.

Inexperienced swimmers often panic when they find themselves in trouble, Scott said. "Once you start to panic, that's pretty much it. It's hard to recover from that. You stop doing the things necessary to save yourself."

Until many of the resorts at the lake closed a decade ago, there were seasons when a half dozen or more swimmers drowned at Berryessa, Scott said. When the majority of resorts were shut down by the federal government, the number of deaths dropped, he said.

Now that the lake has become busier, the number of drowning is increasing, he said.

Oak Shores is a public recreation area operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It is "definitely the most used public access on the lake," Scott said.