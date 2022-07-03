Second person drowns in Lake Berryessa in less than a week

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At about 3 p.m., deputies were called to the Oak Shores Day Use Area on Berryessa Knoxville Road, after witnesses said Marciallo Perez of San Pablo had entered the water to rescue his son, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The boy survived, but Perez was unable to swim back to shore, and the sheriff’s office marine unit recovered his body at 4:17 p.m., according to the agency.
A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Berryessa on Monday played for the Fairfield Expos, his American Legion baseball team announced.
Perez was the second person in six days to lose his life off Lake Berryessa’s western shore. On June 27, 16-year-old Demetrio Nathaniel Perriatt, a Cordelia resident and local youth baseball player, also went under off Oak Shores, and his body was recovered the next day.
KTVU Channel 2 reported Saturday that Perriatt had brought two rafts to the lake and got on one raft to retrieve the other when wind below it into the water, only to fall in.
Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.