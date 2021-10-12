 Skip to main content
Second PG&E power shutdown this week could affect 3,750 Napa County customers Thursday as more windy, fire-prone weather lurks

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Tuesday that it is sending advance notifications to about 29,000 customers in parts of 19 counties in Northern and Central California – including 3,750 in Napa County – who may have their power proactively shut off starting Thursday morning to reduce the risk of wildfires sparking from the utility's power lines amid dry and windy conditions.

The public safety power shutoff would be the company’s second in California this week. PG&E had previously shut off power on Monday to about 24,000 customers in parts of 23 counties, including Napa, under similar conditions, and was still working to restore power to all of those customers by Tuesday night.

In the Bay Area, Thursday's PSPS could take effect for 3,750 customers in Napa County, 1,591 for Solano County, 1,481 for Sonoma County and 293 customers in Contra Costa County. The customers potentially affected are being notified two days in advance via text messages, emails and automated phone calls, according to PG&E.

Planned shutdowns are among the utility's efforts to limit wildfires, and are carried out based on a combination of factors, including low humidity, high winds, dry vegetation and real-time observations from PG&E crews around its service area.

More information about the planned power shutoffs can be found online at pge.com/pspsupdates

