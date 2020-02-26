Second phase of Stanly Ranch Resort approved by Napa's Planning Commission

The Planning Commission unanimously endorsed the design of the homes and condominiums that will become part of the long-awaited Stanly Ranch Resort in south Napa.
The project calls for 70 single-family homes and 40 fractional ownership units, which will embody “the picturesque, agrarian working compounds found throughout the Napa Valley,” according to the original application.
Construction of the Vineyard Homes and Villas, as they’re respectively known in resort plans, is the second phase of the resort’s overall build timeline. The city first approved plans for the resort in 2010, including the residences as well as an integrated three-acre, 25,000-case winery and a 132-room hotel. The City Council endorsed the project in 2016, and phase one of the project -- the hotel – started construction in September.
Eliot Hoyt, the project’s site planner and landscape architect, described the development at last week's commission meeting as “very special,” focusing on the rare combination of the project’s three elements – resort, residences and vineyard. “It will be of great value to the city,” he said.
The Vineyard Homes will be whole-ownership, private detached units. They’ll be clustered into groups, each with a varying mix of four model plans with slightly distinct elevations and exterior materials. They will range from 2,445 to 5,595 square feet.
“The project is within the city boundary, but it has a rural feel,” Hoyt said.
The fractional ownership Villa Homes will be arranged in “four-unit clusters within a total of 10 buildings,” according to the city staff’s project description. Two units will be on the ground floor and two will be on the upper floor. The villas themselves will each by 1,725 square feet and have two bedrooms.
Buyers will purchase a unit for a certain number of weeks per year. In addition, guests will have access to all resort facilities and the properties themselves will be managed by hotel staff.
“Guests want their ‘hotel’ experience to feel more like home,” Hoyt said.
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the “luxury resort and residential community” is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road at the corner of Stanly Lane. Other Auberge Resort properties in Napa County include Calistoga Ranch and Solage in Calistoga and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford.
The project’s been in dialogue with the city for more than a decade, requiring a master plan created for the 93-acre property. There have been 11 public hearings and three reports made available to the public for comment, according to Kevin Teague, the developer’s attorney, in response to some conversation on the internet platform NextDoor that there hadn’t been ample time for public comment.
Each of the commissioners commended the design and the way it takes into account the landscape of the surrounding vineyards.
Commissioner Beth Painter served as the project’s local planning consultant for nearly a decade, though she’s been detached from the project for more than a year and has no more financial ties. She said it was “incredible to see it maintain that vision and stay true to what it’s always been meant to be.”
Denver-based Nichols Partnership is developing the resort community at an estimated cost of $250 million to $275 million. Additional amenities at Stanly Ranch will include a great lawn, two swimming pools, a spa and a fitness studio. The estimated opening for the hotel is the middle of next year.
“The silver lining to this dry February weather is that we’ve been able to pour a lot of concrete, said Chris Crosby, a project manager for the resort.
The design application will go be presented in front of City Council at an upcoming meeting
