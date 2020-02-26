Second phase of Stanly Ranch Resort approved by Napa's Planning Commission

“The project is within the city boundary, but it has a rural feel,” Hoyt said.

The fractional ownership Villa Homes will be arranged in “four-unit clusters within a total of 10 buildings,” according to the city staff’s project description. Two units will be on the ground floor and two will be on the upper floor. The villas themselves will each by 1,725 square feet and have two bedrooms.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Buyers will purchase a unit for a certain number of weeks per year. In addition, guests will have access to all resort facilities and the properties themselves will be managed by hotel staff.

“Guests want their ‘hotel’ experience to feel more like home,” Hoyt said.

Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the “luxury resort and residential community” is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road at the corner of Stanly Lane. Other Auberge Resort properties in Napa County include Calistoga Ranch and Solage in Calistoga and Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford.