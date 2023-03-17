The city of Napa’s process of updating its traffic calming guidelines — and, in theory, empowering residents to identify the need for engineered traffic solutions to Napa’s residential streets, and have them be built — continues to slowly roll forward.

And the complaints about the presence of speeding traffic in Napa’s neighborhoods, which helped inspire the update, haven’t slowed down.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A second round of community workshops, geared to both present the city’s progress on the new guidelines — an update on 2005 guidelines that brought about very few projects — and collect public input, started up this week, with hour-and-a-half virtual meetings held on Wednesday and Thursday night. And one more meeting, the only in-person meeting of the workshops so far, is slated for Wednesday next week, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Napa City Hall council chambers.

The recent meetings built upon information from the first round of five virtual workshops held late last year, which largely involved city staff and consultants sharing basic information about traffic calming and how the plan would move forward before transitioning to community member input sessions.

This time around, city staff and consultants shared information about a potential application process and traffic calming toolbox — intended to help residents choose which measure would be appropriate for their particular problem.

Ruta Jariwala, a consultant working for TJKM, introduced the proposed tool box of traffic calming measures at both meetings the week. The city is proposing the measures be categorized into three tiers, Jariwala said, with the tiers aligned with the difficulty of engineering analysis and design considerations.

“That will help the community to select the right, or appropriate, measure to address their safety or other concerns that they might have within the community,” Jariwala said.

The proposed tier one, for example, would be for measures with lower implementation costs — speed legends and signage, speed dots, high visibility crosswalk, and targeted location speed enforcements.

Tier two would include measures such as angled parking, dynamic speed feedback signs and rectangular rapid flashing beacons, Jariwala said.

Under the same assumptions, tier three would then include measures such as speed cushions, traffic circles, pedestrian refuge islands, raised intersections and crosswalks, and single-lane roundabouts.

Lorien Clark, the city’s transportation planner, also went on to talk about what evaluation criteria for potential traffic calming projects are currently being considered. Clark said the draft list includes elements such as how fast people drive at the location, how many cars and trucks use the roadway, if there’s a history of collisions there, and how close the area is to schools and other facilities where large numbers of pedestrians and bicyclists go.

Those criteria would be used during the city’s draft traffic calming application process, which Clark said currently involves six steps: application, evaluation, notification, support, prioritization and implementation.

In essence that means a resident would need to first submit an application requesting a traffic calming solution, then city staff would evaluate the application using the aforementioned criteria, to determine if traffic calming is appropriate. If it is, the city would then notify the resident and give them instructions for next steps.

The resident would then be required to collect supporting signatures from other residents in the neighborhood and submit them to the city, Clark said. The city will then prioritize applications that have made it to that stage based on available funding. Then, if there’s funding, the city would carry through with implementing the traffic calming solution, according to Clark.

As in past meetings, public comments on the process included observations from local residents about traffic conditions they’d observed around the city.

For example, Wayne Panchesson, executive director of the Meadows of Napa Valley retirement community, noted at the Wednesday meeting that the community — which is right near the dead southern end of South Jefferson Street — had seen an increase of speeding on both South Jefferson and Atrium Parkway. For that reason, Panchesson said he liked the education methods being proposed in the toolbox.

“We don’t want a tragedy here in our neighborhood with the residents who live here, our elderly residents,” Panchesson said. “They move slow and we have younger folks who live across the way at Sheveland Ranch, and, you know, I think it’s all about time management for them, they’re in a hurry to get out and get to work, and so they’re flying down South Jefferson and flying down Atrium Parkway.”

Other commenters made suggestions. Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, suggested a few more traffic measures that could be considered for inclusion in the toolbox, including preventing right turns on red lights and bike lanes.

“I don’t know if I remember seeing anything that specifically talked about narrowing lanes, and of course bike lanes can be traffic calming because they can narrow travel lanes, bike lanes with buffers, etcetera,” Vernor said.

At the Thursday meeting, Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a movement specifically about slowing down speeding traffic in residential neighborhoods — said she thought speed humps and cushions should be placed at a higher priority, and that the draft application process needs to be fleshed out further.

Trippe — and others — also called on the city to speed the process up, or for the Public Works Department to try and some of the budget in the city’s upcoming budget process allocated to projects.

Julie Lucido, director of the public works department, said the department wanted to make sure they got the plan right.

“I’m totally with you that it needs more information, we’re just not there yet,” Lucido said. "That will be part of the next workshops. We aren’t able to accelerate this work product and be confident we’ll get it right.”

The next set of workshops is tentatively set for the summer, according to Lucido, and the department is expecting the update to go before the Napa City Council for approval sometime this year.

PHOTOS: 2023 Napa Valley Marathon A wet, scenic Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon 4 Napa Valley Marathon 2 Napa Valley Marathon 3 Napa Valley Marathon 5 Napa Valley Marathon 8 Napa Valley Marathon 7 Napa Valley Marathon 6 Napa Valley Marathon 9 Napa Valley Marathon 10 Napa Valley Marathon 11 Napa Valley Marathon 12 Napa Valley Marathon 13 Napa Valley Marathon 14 Napa Valley Marathon 15 Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon Napa Valley Marathon