Section of Napa Mill mosaic depicting historic Ku Klux Klan activity covered with tape

The brightly hued mosaic lining a fountain at the Historic Napa Mill looks much as it has since its completion 15 years ago – until one's eyes wander to the top right corner.

Amid a medley of grapevine rows, water wheels and steam-powered trains from the Napa Valley's past, a triangular patch of the artwork is now lined not with multicolored tiles but with strips of black tape, blocking from view the image of white-robed men facing a cross engulfed in flames. The image had preserved one of the valley's darker chapters, the gatherings of the Ku Klux Klan that brought white supremacists to rallies in Napa and Yountville in the 1930s.

Since completing the curving two-tiered tableau in 2005, the artist Alan Shepp has maintained that his artwork is intended to be unflinching in its portrayal of tragedies as well as glories in the Napa Valley's past. But concerns that imagery of a hate group – even in a strictly historical context – could be seen as glorifying bigotry has led leaders of the hotel and retail complex near the Napa River to retire the Klan image and seek a replacement.