Section of Napa Mill mosaic depicting historic Ku Klux Klan activity covered with tape

The brightly hued mosaic lining a fountain at the Historic Napa Mill looks much as it has since its completion 15 years ago – until one's eyes wander to the top right corner.
Amid a medley of grapevine rows, water wheels and steam-powered trains from the Napa Valley's past, a triangular patch of the artwork is now lined not with multicolored tiles but with strips of black tape, blocking from view the image of white-robed men facing a cross engulfed in flames. The image had preserved one of the valley's darker chapters, the gatherings of the Ku Klux Klan that brought white supremacists to rallies in Napa and Yountville in the 1930s.
Since completing the curving two-tiered tableau in 2005, the artist Alan Shepp has maintained that his artwork is intended to be unflinching in its portrayal of tragedies as well as glories in the Napa Valley's past. But concerns that imagery of a hate group – even in a strictly historical context – could be seen as glorifying bigotry has led leaders of the hotel and retail complex near the Napa River to retire the Klan image and seek a replacement.
“As it should, the image of the KKK rally has drawn considerable attention – and with it, a worry that representing atrocity as a statement of historical fact could somehow be looked at as glorification of those acts,” Napa Mill management said in a statement posted to its website. “We have decided to cover that section of the mural while we discuss other images with the original artist that aren’t as polarizing.”
The image of cross-burning Klansmen in one corner of a Napa mosaic has been far less prominent than the statues of Confederate generals and leaders that have been vandalized, removed by city leaders or pulled down by activists during the nationwide wave of anti-racism protests that followed the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest by Minneapolis police. But a renewed sensitivity to racial intolerance has likely heightened debates about the Napa Mill artwork that have periodically bubbled up since its creation.
“We've definitely had people ask about it over the years,” said Melodie Hilton, public relations consultant for the Napa River Inn, the lead tenant at the Napa Mill. “By and large, most people thought the images depicted were historical in nature and didn't represent any glorification. I think this a new aspect that has emerged recently, that fear of glorification.”
Since late June, Shepp has been in discussions with NAACP officials in Vallejo about alternatives to the KKK scene in the mural, Napa Mill's general manager Sara Brooks said last week. A replacement scene is expected to fill the blacked-out area sometime in the next few months, Hilton said Tuesday.
Calls to the NAACP Vallejo bureau and Shepp were not returned.
Representatives of the civil rights group previously viewed Shepp's artwork in 2017 and declined the owner's offer to remove that section of the mosaic, according to the Napa Mill.
Likenesses of the Napa Valley's people and historical development occupy the top tier of the Napa Mill fountain, with images of the Napa River's native fish, birds and wildlife filling the lower section of the artwork.
An essay posted online by the Napa Mill describes the controversial scene as portraying two Klan rallies, in 1934 outside the Yountville Veterans Home and in 1935 on the grounds of Napa State Hospital. At both events, Klansman spoke out not only against Black people but also against Jews, Catholics, and those of Mexican and Chinese descent, according to the statement.
An interpretive plaque steps from Shepp's fountain mosaic describes the artist's goal of symbolizing Napa County in both “its glories and its tragedies.” Among the latter described in the message are the toll of smallpox on native peoples and the fire that devastated Napa's early 20th century Chinatown, as well as local presence of the Klan.
“By bringing the past to light, Alan Shepp's mosaic fountain will help create a more hopeful future,” the plaque reads.
Such frankness had the support of the Napa Mill's developer Harry Price, who died in February 2019.
"That's an artist; they push society to take an honest look at unpleasant things," Price told the Napa Valley Register after the unveiling of Shepp's mosaic in 2005. “... The good citizens burned down Chinatown once and when that wasn't enough, they burned it again.”
Despite the detailed explanations near the fountain and online, some visitors on Tuesday afternoon were glad to see the images of past intolerance hidden from view. Faith Ventrello of Napa suggested reusing the mosaic's corner to showcase the valley's Latino or Italian communities, or the wheat, prunes or other crops that once flourished in what became wine country.
“I don't think there is any good time to depict the KKK, honestly,” she said.
Another Napa Mill visitor was just as emphatic. “It breaks my heart that it's still being discussed today,” said the man, who identified himself only as Patrick. “It's not a pleasant part of our past, and we need to make sure it stays in the past.”
