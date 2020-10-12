Sedgley leads in election fundraising for Napa mayor's race

With three weeks to go before Election Day, Napa mayoral candidate Scott Sedgley leads one race – the fundraising race.
Campaign finance documents show the two-term City Council member raising the most money in the three-person contest to become the next mayor, ahead of one-term Councilmember Doris Gentry and challenger Gerardo Martin. Several four-figure donations flowed to Sedgley over the summer, including two union contributions totaling $12,500 and a $5,000 donation from the past campaign fund of departing Mayor Jill Techel, who has endorsed Sedgley as her successor.
Between July 1 and Sept. 19, Sedgley garnered $57,968 in contributions, raising his total for the year to $82,281. For July 1 through Sept. 19, Sedgley's campaign has spent $139,032 while spending $152,967 for the year.
The campaign began the July-September reporting period with $153,760 on hand and ended it with $72,965, financial documents indicate.
Service Employees International Union Local 1021 made the largest contribution to Sedgley over the summer, $7,500 on Aug. 27. Other donations included $5,000 from Techel's 2016 election fund, as well as $5,000 each from the Houston developer Avishai Ron and Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 104 in San Ramon.
Meanwhile, Sedgley's council colleague Gentry received $34,069 over the same period while spending $68,198, state-required Form 460 papers show. For the year, the Gentry campaign has taken in $68,198 and spent $102,775. Gentry's campaign reported $55,558 on hand in July and $21,428 in September.
Anaheim-based Polvora Inc., whose executives have sought to open a card room at the former Compadres Rio Grille restaurant off Lincoln Avenue, made the largest summertime donation to Gentry, $5,000, on July 16 while also contributing an equal amount to Sedgley the next day. Other donations to Gentry's campaign included $3,000 from Denver-based SRGA LP, owner of the Stanly Ranch resort project; $2,000 from the Napa County Republican Party; and two gifts from Rick Robben Construction totaling $3,000.
Martin, in his first run for city office, garnered contributions of $16,614 from July to September to bring his yearly total to $19,164. Spending for the period was $14,550, his first expenditures of 2020. The Martin campaign's balance rose from $2,550 in July to $4,614 in September.
Oscar Renteria, owner of Renteria Vineyard Management LLC, made the largest donation to Martin of $5,000 on Sept. 9. The other four-figure contributions were $2,000 from Yusuf Topal, owner of the Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill, and $1,250 from Napa Valley College professor emeritus Ron Rhyno.
The latest Form 460 filings, which track candidates' revenue, spending and campaign contributions, also illustrate a wide gulf in the bankrolls of those competing for two open City Council seats under Napa's new district-based voting system. Unlike the mayor, council members are assigned to one of four districts where they must live, and only residents of a district may cast ballots for their representative on the council – a rule that allows candidates to focus their funds on a smaller slice of the population rather than the whole of Napa.
In the council contests for Napa's 2nd and 4th districts, only three of six candidates have listed total contributions or spending above the $2,000 mark that triggers the requirement to disclose individual donors.
Planning Commissioner Beth Painter, seeing to represent the 2nd District in west Napa, listed $15,881 in contributions for the July-September period and $19,744 for the year, against $5,401 of spending on July-September and $12,515 in 2019. Her campaign had $18,063 on hand in July and $28,221 in September.
Nearly half of Painter's donations for the period took the form of a $7,500 donation by SEIU Local 1021. Four other donors provided $1,000 each – the California Real Estate Political Action Committee, Ronald Fedrick of Petaluma, Settlers Hill LLC of Mill Valley, and Storage Tech Inc. of Napa.
David Campbell, a 2nd District candidate, reported his first revenue and spending of the year: $3,545 in donations against $3,074 in expenditures. The only donor to give Campbell $500 was the San Francisco attorney John Hinman, although the campaign did receive $600 worth of design services from Kathryn Mayer of Cline Family Cellars.
In the 4th District race to represent central Napa, Bernie Narvaez collected $16,584 in the July-September window to raise his contributions for the year to $21,475. Spending totaled $11,234 over the summer and $12,441 during 2020. Narvaez's campaign began the July-September period with $18,046 on hand and ended it with $23,546.
Multiple $1,000 donations formed the backbone of Narvaez' summertime fundraising, including one contribution from Narvaez Insurance Services, the business he founded in Napa. Similar contributions were made by the Napa card room applicant Mike LeBlanc; California Real Estate Political Action Committee; Andrew Mazotti, director of Zapolski Real Estate; and Napa Recycling CFO Michael Murray, among others.
In the 2nd District race, Jim Hinton submitted a Form 470 statement pledging to receive and spend no more than $2,000 for the year, and Paul Stoddard reported zero revenue and spending so far in 2020.
Narvaez' 4th District opponent Renee Cazares also filed a Form 470 declaring less than $2,000 in campaign contributions and spending, but on Sept. 28 listed at least $2,000 in contributions in a follow-up form. The document did not list names of donors.
Napa city election donations, by the numbers
The following people and companies contributed at least $500 toward one or more candidates for Napa mayor or City Council between July 1 and Sept. 19, according to state-required campaign finance documents. Year-to-date totals are in parenthesis.
Scott Sedgley, mayor
Aug. 24: Alan Galbraith, St. Helena: $1,000 this period ($3,500 overall in 2020)
Aug. 4: Avishai Ron, developer, Houston: $5,000
July 2: Bob Massaro, home builder, Napa: $1,000
July 29: Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer, Napa Valley Disposal & Recycling, St. Helena: $500
July 27: David Brown, Napa: $500
Aug. 24: Doctors Company Political Action Committee, Napa: $2,500
July 3: Gordon Huether + Partners Inc., Napa: $1,000
Sept. 10: Jill Techel for Mayor of Napa 2016, Napa: $5,000
July 6: Karin Ashford, hardware store owner, Napa: $500
Sept. 9: Kathleen Philips, Napa: $500
July 6: Kim Kocher, Napa: $500 ($1,000)
Sept. 2: Kim Kocher, Napa: $500 ($1,000)
July 2: Ladan Dalla Betta, manager, Amazon: $800 ($2,300)
July 2: Leslie B. Musante, financial services, Financial Concepts Inc., Napa: $500
Aug. 10: Maria C. Holcomb, Napa: $1,000
Aug. 10: Marie Henderson, Napa: $500
Aug. 11: Nhon Nguyen, Napa: $1,000
Sept. 18: Northern California Carpenters Regional Council, Oakland: $500
Sept. 18: Paula McCormick, Napa; auto sales, Marin Toyota: $599
July 17: Polvora Inc., Anaheim: $5,000
July 17: Robert Jordan, Napa; developer, Grand Crew Vineyard Management: $2,009.25
Aug. 27: Service Employees International Union Local 1021, Sacramento: $7,500
Sept. 10: Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local 104, San Ramon: $5,000
Doris Gentry, mayor
July 2: Jawella Hess, Napa: $1,000
July 8: SRGA LP, Denver: $3,000
July 10: Napa Gold & Silver LLC, Napa: $1,000
July 13: John Coleman Jr., Napa; treasurer, Pacific Growth Equities LLC: $500
July 13: Lori James, Napa: $1,000
July 13: Timothy Matz, Napa: $500
July 16: Polvora Inc., Anaheim: $5,000
Aug. 1: Napa County Republican Party, Napa: $2,000
Aug. 5: Eriksson Hotel Group, Napa: $500 ($1,500)
Aug. 14: Rick Robben Construction, Napa: $1,000 ($5,000)
Aug. 14 Robert Ackerman, Jackson, Wyoming; cybersecurity venture capitalist, AllegisCyber Capital: $5,000
Aug. 14: Smith Anderson Wine Group, Napa: $500 ($750)
Aug. 31: Rick Robben Construction, Napa: $2,000 ($5,000)
Sept. 1: Chris Bell, Napa: construction: Napa Drywall: $500
Sept. 11: Cynthia Turnbow, Napa; real estate: $500 ($1,000)
Sept. 12: Renee Brunk, Napa: $500
Sept. 14: Michael Holcomb, Napa: real estate, Strong & Hayden: $1,000
Sept. 17: Danielle Maloney, Napa; real estate, DGM Properties: $500
Sept. 17: Napa IP LLC, Napa (Wayne O'Connell, agent): $1,000
Sept. 19: Ariyeh Schmeder, Napa: $500
Gerardo Martin, mayor
July 26: Jimmy Atkinson, Napa; CEO of AUL Corp.: $500
July 27: Bruce Ketron, Napa; attorney: $600
July 31: Gina Maldonado, Napa: executive assistant, Copper Cane: $500
Aug. 11: Yusuf Topal, Napa: owner, Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill: $2,000
Sept. 3: Marco Torres, Napa; engineer, GTS: $500
Sept. 8: Ron Rhyno, Napa: professor emeritus, Napa Valley College: $1,250
Sept. 9: Oscar Renteria, Napa: owner, Renteria Vineyard Management LLC: $5,000
Sept. 16: Cynthia Saucerman, Yountville: $1,000
Sept. 16: Enrique Lopez, Napa: owner, Encanto Vineyards: $600
Beth Painter, City Council, 2nd District
Sept. 13: California Real Estate Political Action Committee, Los Angeles: $1,000
July 6: Ronald Fedrick, Petaluma: $1,000
Sept. 5: Scott Gay, Napa; finance: $500
July 14: Gordon Huether + Partners Inc., Napa: $500
July 23: Bob Massaro, Napa; builder, Healthy Buildings: $500
Sept. 7: Nicholas Orum, Mill Valley: president, Gryphon Investors: $500 ($1,500)
Sept. 17: Rombauer Vineyards Inc., St. Helena: $500
Aug. 27: Service Employees International Union Local 1021, Sacramento: $7,500
July 5: Settlers Hill LLC, Mill Valley: $1,000
Sept. 7: Storage Tech Inc., Napa: $1,000
David Campbell, City Council, 2nd District
Aug. 10: John Hinman, San Francisco; attorney, Hinman & Carmichael LLP: $500
Bernie Narvaez, City Council, 4th District
July 3: Valencia Wilber, Napa; painter: $550
July 6: Hugh Linn, Napa; partner, RSA Sonoma: $500
July 20: Gabriel Pattee, Geyserville; partner, Ace & Vine: $500
July 21: Mike LeBlanc, Yorba Linda: $1,000
July 22: Gordon Huether + Partners, Napa: $500
July 22: Narvaez Insurance Services, Napa: $1,000
July 28: Randy Gularte, Napa; broker, Heritage Sotheby's International Realty: $500
Aug. 4: Michael Murray, Napa; chief financial officer, Napa Recycling & Waste Services: $1,000
Aug. 7: Recovery Products & Services, Napa : $500
Aug. 18: Elizabeth Marks, Napa: development director, Mentis: $500
Sept. 12: Justin Dragoo, Napa; partner, Latitude 38 Entertainment: $500
Sept. 14: Dave Graham, Napa; partner, Latitude 38 Entertainment: $500
Sept. 15: California Real Estate Political Action Committee, Los Angeles: $1,000
Sept. 15: Main Street Exchange LLC, Napa: $1,000
Sept. 18: Andrew Mazotti, Napa: director, Zapolski Real Estate: $1,000
Sept. 18: Friends of Alfredo Pedroza for Supervisor 2020, Napa: $1,000
Sept. 18: Holman Teague Roche & Anglin LLP, Napa: $500
Sept. 18: Michael C. Holcomb, Napa; broker, Strong & Hayden: $1,000
Sept. 18: SN Management Corp., Fairfield: $1,000
Sept. 18: Table 21 LLC, Napa (agent: Conor J. Massey): $500
This story has been updated since the original posting to include campaign finance information for David Campbell, Napa City Council candidate in the 2nd District.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
