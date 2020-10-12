Sedgley leads in election fundraising for Napa mayor's race

Anaheim-based Polvora Inc., whose executives have sought to open a card room at the former Compadres Rio Grille restaurant off Lincoln Avenue, made the largest summertime donation to Gentry, $5,000, on July 16 while also contributing an equal amount to Sedgley the next day. Other donations to Gentry's campaign included $3,000 from Denver-based SRGA LP, owner of the Stanly Ranch resort project; $2,000 from the Napa County Republican Party; and two gifts from Rick Robben Construction totaling $3,000.

Martin, in his first run for city office, garnered contributions of $16,614 from July to September to bring his yearly total to $19,164. Spending for the period was $14,550, his first expenditures of 2020. The Martin campaign's balance rose from $2,550 in July to $4,614 in September.

Oscar Renteria, owner of Renteria Vineyard Management LLC, made the largest donation to Martin of $5,000 on Sept. 9. The other four-figure contributions were $2,000 from Yusuf Topal, owner of the Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill, and $1,250 from Napa Valley College professor emeritus Ron Rhyno.